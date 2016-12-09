Roundup: Cartwright leads Chiawana girls to win over Hermiston

Kenedy Cartwright either led or tied the game-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals, and the Chiawana High School girls basketball team never trailed in it its 59-38 home win over Hermiston on Friday night.
“It’s always nice to get a win against a quality team like Hermiston,” Chiawana coach Steve Davis said. “We’re just learning. We’re learning how to compete first, and we’re going to build it from there.”
Cartwright scored 11 points in the first half to lead the Riverhawks (2-2) to a 32-20 advantage at the break after they were tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter. The junior guard went on to score 14 points, tie Hermiston’s Maddy Juul with eight boards and tie teammate Alyssa Agundis with three steals. Cartwright also had two assists.
Primarily a background player for the Riverhawks in her sophomore campaign, Cartwright said she’s enjoying taking on more responsibility this season, as she’s consistently led the Riverhawks in points and rebounds through their first four games.
“It’s kind of like, if I’m not playing hard then my team’s not playing hard, so I feel like it’s really important for me to go out and play really hard, snatch all the rebounds I can and just make plays for my team,” Cartwright said. “I do (enjoy it), because I love playing basketball. It’s been a part of my life forever. It’s pretty cool to be able to do it for my high school and represent Chiawana.”
Sophomore forward Clare Eubanks had four of Chiawana’s first six points and proved to be tough for the Bulldogs (2-3) to stop, scoring nine points and pulling down four rebounds.
“It felt good (to get off to a fast start), especially because I haven’t been finishing that well lately,” Eubanks said.
Her counterpart, Juul, was Hermiston’s leading scorer, but didn’t record a point in the second half, failing to get to the charity stripe after attempting five free throws in the first half. Davis said he didn’t specifically key on Juul at halftime, but did emphasize team defense as an area that needed improvement.
“A lot of times when girls score on us, it’s because there’s no help defense,” Davis said. “We did a better job of that in the second half.”
The second half looked to be moving at a much slower pace for both teams, as it took 3:39 before Hermiston’s Shaelyn Padilla knocked down a free throw for the first point of the third quarter. But once it started raining, it poured, as Chiawana outscored Hermiston 14-6 in the last four minutes of the period to take a comfortable 19-point edge into the fourth quarter.
In a game where the officials doled out 38 fouls to the two teams, Davis was pleased with how his bench responded to the increased minutes. Sophomore guard Sadie Search and freshman Ruthie Edrington combined for 10 points and nine rebounds as the Riverhawks’ sixth and seventh players on the floor.
“It’s really nice to have depth, and we’re still searching for who are going to be our bench kids,” Davis said. “Any time you have kids that can come off the bench and give you quality minutes, it’s huge for your team. And tonight, Sadie Search and Ruthie Edrington did phenomenal jobs for us.”
UP NEXT
Chiawana: Will host Lewiston at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hermiston: Will host Kamiakin at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
HERMISTON: Andreason 2, Juul 8, Padilla 7, Gilbert 5, Romero 6, Harrison, H. Meyers 3, R. Meyers, Thompson, Thomas 7. Totals: 14-39 8-24 38.
CHIAWANA: Morales 8, Agundis 2, Cordray 8, Eubanks 9, Cartwright 14, S. Search 4, Edrington 6, K. Search 2, Bunger 0, Burton 6, Kaelber . Totals: 20-52 14-23 59.
Hermiston
13
7
7
11
—
38
Chiawana
13
19
14
13
—
59
Highlights — H, Maddy Juul 8 rebs, 4-5 FTs. C, Kenedy Cartwright 8 rebs, 3 stls, 2 assts; Clare Eubanks 6 rebs; Alyssa Agundis 3 stls; Macey Morales 2-2 3-pts.
LAKE CITY 61, PASCO 38: An 18-percent shooting night doomed the Bulldogs in a nonleague home game. Bella Gutierrez scored 15 points and Lexi Montelongo 11 for Pasco.
Nina Carlson’s 20 points led the Timberwolves from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
LAKE CITY: Nina Carlson 20, Aleen, Barber, Rieken 14, Rewers 8, Johnson, Halliday 10, Simpson 9, Anderson.
LAKE CITY: Bella Gutierrez 15, Nieforth, Martinez 3, Flores, McGary 1, Martinez 2, Pesina, Perez 6, Montelongo 11, McEnderfer.
Lake City
6
25
19
11
—
61
Pasco
11
8
11
8
—
38
Highlights — Bridget Rieken 11 rebs, 6 asts; Carlson 8 rebs.
GRANDVIEW 61, SELAH 52: Michelle Ruiz scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to help the Greyhounds to a CWAC home win over the Vikings.
Selah led 28-25 at the half, and 45-43 after three quarters, but an 18-7 run by Grandview int he fourth quarter helped seal the win.
Grace Meza hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 15 points for the Greyhounds (3-0 overall, 2-0 CWAC).
Kylie Wilkey led Selah with 17 points.
Grandview will play at Prosser on Saturday.
SELAH: R.Wilkey 5, Snodgrass 3, Shurtleff 14, K.Wilkey 17, Rasmussen 2, Willis 12.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia, Diener 1, Fajardo 2, Bender 14, Michelle Ruiz 19, Castilleja, Grace Meza 15, Duiz 4, Caballero 6.
Selah
12
16
17
7
—
52
Grandview
18
7
18
18
—
61
NWAC
LANE 90, CBC WOMEN 80: Alexcis Higginbotham continued her strong start for the Hawks with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in a loss at the Pierce Holiday Invitational in Puyallup.
Emily Botkin added 15 oints, 13 rebounds and six blocks for CBC (4-1). Kristhel Fangonilo added eight points and eight assists.
Sierra Carrier led the Titans (7-0) with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
CBC will play Wenatchee Valley at noon Saturday. Walla Walla and Pierce played late Friday night.
CBC: Alexcis Higginbotham 20, Keo 13, Fangonilo 8, Fiander 5, Garcia 10, Botkin 15, Sage 9. Totals: 31-84 10-13 80.
LANE: Sierra carrier 24, Russell 2, Lease 15, Fielder 12, Tullock 9, Newton, Hall 10, Tobey 2, Heehn, Rodrigeuz 16. Totals: 36-81 12-19 90.
Columbia Basin
23
21
22
14
—
80
Lane
23
16
33
18
—
90
Highlights — Emily Botkin 13 rebs, 6 blks; Higginbotham 7 rebs, 4 stls, 5 asts; Kristhel Fangonilo 8 asts, 3 stls; Carrier 10 rebs, 4 asts; Amber Lease 5 asts.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
