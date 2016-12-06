Pasco vs Eisenhower boys basketball

Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Pasco High School boy's basketball team hosts Eisenhower High School on Tuesday at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald