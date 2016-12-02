Roundup: Southridge girls rebound to beat Ike 52-38

A night after tallying 18 points in a loss to Moses Lake, the Southridge girls raced out to a 21-3 first-quarter lead for a 52-38 nonleague win over the Eisenhower Cadets on Friday.
Ellie Smith finished with 18 points for the Suns (2-1), while Megan Solensky scored 12 and Sami Sanders 10.
EISENHOWER: Franklin 1, Rideout 8, Garcia, West 2, DeGrasse 4, Haley Wammock 11, Perea, Nelson 7, Jimenez 5. Totals: 11 FGs 13-22 38.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 5, Solensky 12, Kotlan, Ellie Smith 18, Sanders 10, Mendez 3, Brown, Pope 4, Davis, Monteith. Totals: 19 FGs 11-20 52.
Eisenhower
3
10
4
21
—
38
Southridge
21
9
11
11
—
52
WENATCHEE 68, KENNEWICK 56: Alicia Oatis had 16 points and MeiLani McBee had six steals, but the Lions fell short in their season opener against the Panthers at the Lions Den.
Kennewick trailed 22-7 after the first quarter, but rallied to make it close before Wenatchee hit two 3-pointers to seal the win.
Klarissa Barajas hauled down nine rebounds and scored five points for the Lions.
Wenatchee’s Alli Hallberg led all scorers with 23 points.
WENATCHEE: Alli Hallberg 23, Sirmon 14, Sugg 10, Walton 5, Embry 8, Rivera 2, Worley 5, Christofferson, Fisch.
KENNEWICK: Alicia Oatis 16, Davis 10, Barajas 5, Rettig 2, Quast 6, Thornton 4, McBee 6, Morfin 5, Shaffer 2.
Wenatchee
22
13
18
15
—
68
Kennewick
7
19
12
18
—
56
Highlights — Klarissa Barajas 9 rebs; MeiLani McBee 6 stls.
POST FALLS 72, RICHLAND 60: The Bombers struggled to recover from a slow start in a nonleague road loss to the Trojans.
Hailey Stevens led Richland (0-2) with 17 points, while Gracie Pierce added 10.
Melody Kempton, a 6-foot junior who has verbally committed to Gonzaga, led Post Falls with 31 points.
RICHLAND: Webb 8, Garza 4, K.Wellsandt, Madsen 2, Haugen 7, Hailey Stevens 17, M.Wellsandt 8, Gall 2, Chalmers 2, Pierce 10.
POST FALLS: Gleades, Morris 8, Gardiner 4, Brennan 12, T.McCliment 9, J.McCliment 3, Robinson 3, Melody Kempton 31, Park 2.
Richland
10
11
18
21
—
60
Post Falls
18
13
22
19
—
72
GRANGER 58, PROSSER 54: Brooke Wheeler grabbed 25 rebounds to go with her 11 points, and Brandi Groeneveld scored 12 points, but the host Mustangs suffered a nonleague loss to the Spartans.
Granger outscored Prosser 20-12 in the fourth quarter to eke out the win.
GRANGER: K.Roettger 5, N.Roettger 18, Teel, Brien, Blodgett 3, Chavez, Castro 11, Zapien, Stewart 5, Vasquez 16. Totals: 17-36 14-17 58.
PROSSER: Cox 6, Martin 3, Stallcop 1, Cortes 10, Brandi Groeneveld 12, Wheeler 11, Rodriguez 4, G.Olivarez, A.Olivarez 7. Totals: 18-65 12-26 54.
Granger
8
17
13
20
—
58
Prosser
12
16
14
12
—
54
Highlights — Brooke Wheeler 25 rebs; Marissa Cortes 5 stls.
SUNNYSIDE 56, EAST VALLEY 47: Lexi Styles scored 15 points, and the host Grizzlies got off to a great start with 23 points in the season’s first quarter for a nonleague win.
EAST VALLEY: Kailiegh Denton 14, Bivins 2, Willett 1, Hooker 13, Andreas, Lange 8, Siebol, Kuhlmann, Valdez 2, Harris 5, Alvarado 2.
SUNNYSIDE: Lexi Skyles 15, Garza 7, Newhouse 2, Salmeron 2, A. Maldonado 8, Salinas 3, E. Maldonado 8, Mendoza 9, Valle 2, Zavala.
East Valley
7
10
15
15
—
47
Sunnyside
23
12
11
10
—
56
MABTON 63, WARDEN 41: Britnee Guerrero scored a game-high 23 points and seven steals to lead the Vikings to a nonleague win over the Cougars.
Bailey Whitney had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Warden, while Natalie Cole had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
WARDEN: Skone 8, Yamane 2, Conahan 2, Cazares, Bailey Whitney 13, Turner 6, Cole 10. Totals: 15-39 11-24 41.
MABTON: N.Galarza 4, McCallum 10, Britnee Guerrero 23, A.Galarza 5, Gutierrez 4, Sanchez 5, Aguilar, Rojas 9, Hernandez 3. Totals: xx-xx xx-xx x.
Warden
1
6
10
15
—
41
Mabton
7
20
24
12
—
63
Highlights — Guerrero 7 stls, 4 rebs; Whitney 12 rebs; Cole 11 rebs; Caitlin Rojas 7 stls.
POMEROY 63, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 50: Freshman Madison Dixon had 18 points to lead the Pirates to a nonleague victory over the Patriots in Richland.
LC trailed just 41-37 after three quarters, but Pomeroy went on a 22-12 run in the fourth to close out the game.
Katelyn Steele led the Patriots with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Karlee Souve added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
POMEROY: Halbert 17, Gingerich 12, Halverson 2, Smith 13, Madison Dixon 18, Caruso 1.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Katelyn Steele 16, Souve 13, Godwin 12, Bush 7, Richards 2, Loera, Gregg, Erlenbush.
Pomeroy
14
12
15
22
—
63
Liberty Christian
16
9
12
12
—
50
Highlights — Karlee Souve 11 rebs, 3 stl; Steele 7 rebs.
RIVER VIEW 39, HIGHLANDS 24: Aaliyah Anderson had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers to the nonleague road win in their opener.
Morgan Munson added eight points and five steals for River View.
RIVER VIEW: Aaliyah Anderson 18, Rojas, Munson 8, Dickinson 4, Garland 2, Henze 2, Lechelt, Holden 5, Kinsey.
HIGHLANDS: Garent 7, Pimentel, Gonzales 3, Garcia 3, Quezada 2, Delgado, Frasch-Alexa 2, Silver 7, Lopez.
River View
12
12
8
7
—
39
Highland
5
5
10
3
—
24
Highlights — Anderson 12 rebs; Morgan Munson 5 stls; Dakota Dickinson 5 stls.
Boys basketball
EASTMONT 62, HANFORD 53: Ben Seaman had 17 points and nine rebounds, but the Falcons dropped a nonleague contest on the road against the Wildcats.
Andrew Lanning (11 points) and Blake VanderTop (10) also scored in double figures for Hanford, which was up 17-12 after the first quarter. Eastmont then clawed back for a 31-30 lead at halftime.
HANFORD: Horner 1, Trevino, Manderbach 5, Jones 4, Ben Seaman 17, Woodward 5, Devine, Lanning 11, VanderTop 10. Totals: 18-52 11-18 53.
EASTMONT: Guerra 10, Mitchell 2, Brandon Wilson 14, Kuske, Olmos 2, Grode, Hardie 3, Alvarez 7, Lisson 8, Smith, Daniels 13, Nelson 3. Totals: 24-55 7-12 62.
Hanford
17
13
13
10
—
53
Eastmont
12
19
18
13
—
62
Highlights — Seaman 9 rebs; Blake VanderTop 9 rebs.
LEWISTON 51, CHIAWANA 50: Malik Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Austin Penny added 12 points for the Riverhawks in a nonleague road loss.
Riley Way and Trystan Bradley each scored 16 for the Bengals.
CHIAWANA: Malik Taylor 16, Hirai 4, Penny 12, Lopez, Rodriguez 8, Braxton, Kaelber 4, Richardson 3, Bassett 3.
LEWISTON: Riley Way 16, Trystan Bradley 16, McKenzie, Ahlers, Wilson 6, Phillips, Clarke 2, Light, Richardson 11.
Chiawana
10
16
14
10
—
50
Lewiston
13
14
15
9
—
51
Highlights — Taylor 9 rebs; Simon Lopez 5 asts.
FERRIS 69, RICHLAND 56: The Bombers had a sluggish first half, and turned the ball over 23 times on the night, helping the Saxons to a nonleague win at Art Dewald Gym.
“We didn’t shoot well and we turned the ball over excessively,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said. “We didn’t play physical enough. That’s the story.”
Cole Northrop led the Bombers (1-1) with 17 points, while Riley Sorn added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Shamrock Campbell led Ferris with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Ferris: J.VanLierop 9, R.VanLierop 8, Abbo 1, Brock 2, Shamrock Campbell 24, Thompson 5, Ervin 17, Seiler3, Carter. Totals: 19-61 25-29 69.
Richland: Guice 1, Wagar 2, Sanderson 4, Christensen 5, Kurtz 12, Northrop 17, Streufert 4, Volmer 2, Sorn 9. Totals: 23-50 10-13 56.
Ferris
23
13
14
19
—
69
Richland
11
11
15
19
—
56
Highlights — Campbell 10 rebs; Michael Ervin 6 rebs; Sorn 10 reb; Northrop 5 assts.
EISENHOWER 86, SOUTHRIDGE 64: Tyler Fitchett scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Cadets to a road win over the Suns.
Southridge (0-1) trailed just 32-29 at the half, but a big 30-19 run in the fourth quarter by Eisenhower was more than the Suns could handle.
Ethan Ellsworth led Southridge with 14 points.
EISENHOWER: Alex Terrazas 24, Aravio 10, Castaneda, Ramirez 6, Waldruff 2, Redick 19, Tyler Fitchett 23, Dorsey, Gonzales, Fikins 2.
SOUTHRIDGE: Bjorge 9, Kori 5, Brown 12, Hazel 11, Singleton 4, Kelly 5, Grade, Lopez 4, Jima, Ethan Ellsworth 14.
Eisenhower
14
18
24
30
—
86
Southridge
12
17
16
19
—
64
RIVER VIEW 62, HIGHLAND 19: Kody Hamlin had 15 points and five steals, and Bailey Westberg added 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Panthers rolled to an easy road win over the Scotties to open the season.
RIVER VIEW: Abel Khatthabong 3, Rylan Naughton 3, Darrin Roberts 7, Trè Leader 12, Bailey Westberg 12, Kaden Leads 8, Kody Hamlin 15, John Failor, Trevor Lechelt 2.
HIGHLAND: Lincoln Hakala 4, Orlando Diaz 4, Velacquez 2, I.Diaz 2, Reyes 3, Ochoa 3.
River View
12
13
19
18
—
62
Highland
4
2
5
8
—
19
Highlights — Westberg 12 rebs, Hamlin 5 stls.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 61, POMEROY 55: Jake Tewalt scored 17 points and Trey Davis added 13 to lead the Patriots to the nonleague road win in their opener.
POMEROY: Jake Tewalt 17, Wolf 6, Gwynn 1, Slaybaugh, LaMunyan 4, Caruso 7, Lytle, Morffin 16, Hyer, Heytveldt 5.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Noah Olsen 22, DenHoed 3, R. Sullivan 4, Godwin 4, Bowyer, M. Sullivan 4, Davis 13, Shupe 5, Carter 6.
Pomeroy
12
9
17
17
—
55
Liberty Christian
18
19
11
13
—
61
TRI-CITIES PREP 65, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 59: Isaiah Perez scored 16 points and Stefan Geist 15 to lead the Jaguars to the nonleague road win.
Jermaine Broetje led all scorers with 20 points for the Coyotes. Gilbert Hernandez added 13.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Isaiah Perez 16, Stefan Geist 15, Valencia 2, Spindola 3, Baker 8, Nelson 3, Mercado 8, Dickson 4, Amoto 6.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Jermaine Broetje 20, Jamison 11, Hernandez 13, Lopez 4, Humphreys 10, Romm 2, Koopman, Garcia.
Tri-Cities Prep
16
16
17
16
—
65
Columbia-Burbank
17
18
15
9
—
59
WARDEN 84, MABTON 57: JR Delgado scored 36 points, and Adam Richins had 21 to lead the Cougars past the host Vikings.
Diego Garza led Mabton with 15 points, while Tee Jay Benavidez had 14 points and eight rebounds.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 47, BICKLETON 46: Kyle Underwood scored 21 points for the Pirates in a season-opening loss.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN: Regan Haas 22, Brown 12, John 2, Bradford 11, Bazaldua, Lee, Rivera.
BICKLETON: Kyle Underwood 21, Brown 12, Amiga 11, Strader 2, Atlenton, Cummings.
Riverside Chrisitan
11
12
12
12
—
47
Bickleton
7
10
17
12
—
46
