Mid-Columbia has the bases covered at All-State Baseball series

The Mid-Columbia will be well represented this weekend at the All-State Baseball series in Yakima.
The 4A state champion Richland Bombers will have two players, while 3A state champion Southridge has three players. Kennewick and Connell each also had a player chosen.
Team Adams will play Team Baker at noon Saturday, while Team Rainier will play Team St. Helens at 3:15 p.m. All games will be played at Parker Field at Yakima Valley College.
The losers of both games will meet at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with the championship game at 1:30 p.m.
For the Bombers, Christian Berry, a two-time first-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference first baseman, will play for Team Rainier, as will teammate Josh Mendoza, a first-team all-MCC outfielder.
Berry, bound for Walla Walla Community College, hit .464 with four home runs and 27 RBIs this season, while Mendoza hit. 465 with 27 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
Joining the pair on Team Rainier are Kennewick pitcher Trent Sellers, the MCC Pitcher of the Year, and Connell's Tristen Garland, the SCAC MVP.
Sellers was 8-3 on the mound with a 1.90 ERA for the Lions, who lost to Southridge in the state quarterfinals. He also hit .419 with four home runs and 25 RBIs. He has signed to play for Washington State.
Garland was 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA for the Eagles, who lost in the 1A quarterfinals to Cashmere. He also hit .460 with three home runs, 29 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He will play for Big Bend.
All three Southridge players — Jake Harvey, Wyatt Hull and Lane Hailey — will play for Team Baker.
Harvey, who is headed to Oregon State University, was the MCC Player of the Year. He hit .517 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Hull, who has signed with Blue Mountain, had a 17-2 record over the past two seasons. He was a first-team all-MCC pitcher.
Hailey, the a two-time MCC first-team catcher, hit .512 with two home runs and 33 RBIs. He will play at WWCC.
