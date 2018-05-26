Tri-Cities Prep gets another shot at 2B baseball title

Tri-Cities Prep will play for the 2B state baseball title for the second time in as many years after beating Kalama 11-6 in Friday's semifinals ta Wheeler Field.
"We are exited and looking forward to tomorrow," said Prep coach Jason Jarrett, whose team lost the title game to Colfax last year.
The Jaguars (24-2) will play Brewster, which beat Adna 7-1, in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Brewster (22-4) beat Prep for the district title, and Jarrett said his team would like another crack at the Bears.
Max Nelson threw a complete game for Prep against Kalama, scattering nine hits while striking out two and walking two.
"He did a good job of locating the corners," Jarrett said.
Logan Mercado had a big day at the plate with two triples, a double and two RBIs. David Grewe added a double and three RBIs, while Scott Jacobs drove in two runs.
"We also scored on a handful of errors," Jarrett said.
The Jaguars led 10-0 before the Chinooks got on the board in the fifth inning.
"We shifted our lineup and brought in a couple of young guys," Jarrett said. "We won't do that tomorrow. We need to keep it full throttle the whole way."
