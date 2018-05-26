Richland's title hopes dashed at 4A softball tournament

Addison Pettit hit a home run and drove in four runs as the Richland softball team opened 4A state play Friday with an 11-4 victory over Auburn Mountain View.
The Bombers, who were looking for their first state title in program history, will have to wait after dropping a 9-4 game to Monroe in the quarterfinals.
After the loss to Monroe, Richland beat Rogers (Puyallup) 14-9 in a loser-out game. The Bombers will play Auburn Riverside at 10 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game.
Against Auburn Mountainview, the Bombers overcame a 4-0 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back.
Richland had another big inning in the fourth with three runs. They finished with 13 hits and took advantage of five Lions errors.
Baylei Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Richland, while Sydney Perryman drove in two runs.
Against Monroe, Richland's Journey Dewey went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Emily Garza also drove in two runs.
Cassidy Conrad went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Monroe, while Sarah Reeves and McKenzie Schulz combined for eight strikeouts and one walk.
Ozuna and Taylor Clark hit home runs against Rogers, while Emily Garza drove in four runs, and Brandi Andrews had a double and two RBIs.
Comments