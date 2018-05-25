Batting, pitching and defense. Is there anything Richland baseball can't do?

The Richland Bombers were in control from the start.
Caleb Richter threw a one-hitter, and Christian Berry blasted a bases-clearing double in the second inning as the Bombers cruised an 11-0, five-inning victory over Federal Way in the 4A baseball state semifinals Friday morning at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.
"We are playing great baseball right now," Richland coach Grant Richardson said. "They are locked in, disciplined and ready to go. Every part of the game, the boys played well. Everyone had a good game. You get that out of your starters and that's a recipe for success."
The Bombers will play Skyview, a 3-1 winner over Wenatchee, for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday. Federal Way will play Wenatchee in the third-place game at 10 a.m.
"Richland did a great job of stepping on us and got ahead and didn’t give us any room to breathe," Federal Way coach Arlo Evasick said. "They played like their hair was on fire, and we played like we couldn’t find water to put it out."
The Bombers (17-10) got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning. Adam Weissenfels was hit by a pitch, and Gavin March drew a walk.
A double by Josh Mendoza drove in a run, and Kyle Corrigan singled in Mendoza for a 2-0 game. Chase Mooney and Drew Daves also drove in runs to go up 4-0.
In the top of the second, Corrigan drew a bases-loaded walk and Berry hit his double to make it 8-0. The two players combined for seven RBIs on the day.
"I think that had a lot to do with our plate discipline," Berry said. "When they brought it in the zone, we were ready. We kept the momentum going and never let up. When we are in a game, no one can stop us."
Federal Way starter Tyler Hoeft lasted just one batter into the second inning, and reliever Carter Berry faced just four batters before Brandham Ponce came in and finished the game.
"He’s had plenty of big innings, big games and he’s thrown really well in big situations," Evasick said of Hoeft. "We just didn’t come out and play well. It happens. It’s a heck of a time for it to happen, but last week we came out and played really well. It’s a long road to get here and you’ve just got to keep playing well when you get opportunities, and we didn’t play well today."
Richardson said his players did a good job of selecting their pitches.
"They gave us a lot of walks, but I thought if we could be patient at the plate and make them throw to us, we would have success," he said.
Federal Way went three up, three down in the first two innings. A third-inning single to left was the only hit Richter gave up. The Richland starter executed a simple plan: throw strikes and rely on his defense.
"I wanted the championship game, personally, but I will pitch whenever they need me," Richter said. "I felt awesome out there. Everyone has been making plays all season. Today when we made an out, the crowd went wild."
The crowd was ecstatic after Mendoza made a diving catch in right field to rob Mark Wright of a base hit in the bottom of the fourth.
"It's really fun," said Mendoza, who also stole two bases. "Coach (Jason) Martinez always says 'want the ball.' With the fans behind us, I've gotta make a big catch like that. It was pretty special today.
"My grandma (Lupe Mendoza) was diagnosed with cancer (she's in remission), and this is the first game she has gotten to see me play this year. She was on the right field line."
Richland added a run in the the fourth and two in the fifth courtesy of a Corrigan single to give the Bombers enough runs to end the game after five innings.
"It’s a big situation," Evasick said. "Richland plays the game really, really tough and hard, and they played better than us today.
"That’s the game of baseball. A lot can happen."
Richland
440
12
—
11
9
0
Fed. Way
000
00
—
0
1
1
Richter and Robertson; Hoeft, Berry (2), Ponce (2) and Wright. RHS: Weissenfels 2x2, 2R; March 2R; Mendoza 2B, RBI; Corrigan 2x3, 4 RBIs; Berry 2x4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs; Mooney 2x3, 2 RBIs; Daves RBI.
Comments