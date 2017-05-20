Southridge reaches semifinals of 3A state baseball tournament

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 3A State Baseball Pause 1:04 Rosanna Sharpe is new Reach Museum leader 1:51 Pasco soccer defeats Wenatchee to advance to state semis 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 0:22 Action from Day 2 of the 4A regional track meet 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Southridge pitcher Mason Martin gets the last out, and the Suns celebrate their 8-6 state quarterfinal win Saturday over O'Dea. Annie Fowler Tri-City Herald

Southridge pitcher Mason Martin gets the last out, and the Suns celebrate their 8-6 state quarterfinal win Saturday over O'Dea. Annie Fowler Tri-City Herald