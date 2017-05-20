Southridge pitcher Mason Martin gets the last out, and the Suns celebrate their 8-6 state quarterfinal win Saturday over O'Dea. Annie Fowler Tri-City Herald
Southridge pitcher Mason Martin gets the last out, and the Suns celebrate their 8-6 state quarterfinal win Saturday over O'Dea. Annie Fowler Tri-City Herald

Prep Baseball & Softball

May 20, 2017 7:48 PM

Southridge reaches semifinals of 3A state baseball tournament

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

The Southridge Suns secured a spot in the Final Four of the 3A state baseball tournament with an 8-6 victory Saturday over O’Dea at Pasco High School.

The Suns (22-4) will play Mercer Island in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Nik Grade and Brendan Tool drove in two runs each for the Suns, who had an 8-1 lead after four innings.

The Fighting Irish came back with three runs in the top of the fifth and two in the six to make things interesting down the stretch.

Wyatt Hull pitched the first five innings for the Suns, and Mason Martin closed things out, getting Marques Titialii looking at strike three to end the game.

Martin also hit two doubles and drove in a run.

