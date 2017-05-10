Mid-Columbia roundup: Kennewick softball still alive in 3A regional playoffs

Marivel Macias hit a walk-off double to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Kennewick lived to play another game after beating North Central 11-10 on Wednesday in a 3A MCC/GSL regional loser-out game.
The Lions scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 10-8 lead, only to see the Indians tie the score with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Macias finished the game with two hits — both doubles.
Kennewick will play Shadle Park in a loser-out game at 3 p.m. Friday at Lawrence Scott Park in Kennewick.
North Central
100
430
2
—
10
13
11
Kennewick
300
304
1
—
11
11
6
Highlights: NC, Mason 2x5; Pintler 2x4; Bay 3x5, 2 3B; Horn 2x5; Patterson 3x5; K, Marivel Macias 2x5, 2 2B; Dayana Gonzalez 2x4.
NWAC Softball
WALLA WALLA 7-7, COLUMBIA BASIN 4-0: The Warriors scored three unanswered runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Hawks in the first game of an NWAC doubleheader in Pasco.
Mikayla Faulkner, Erin Ware and Lyndzie Parker all drove in two runs for WWCC (26-12, 21-9 East), which sits second in the East Region behind Wenatchee Valley.
Ivey Uppinghouse had two RBIs for CBC (10-23, 6-24).
No information was available for the second game.
WWCC
300
000
103
—
7
10
1
CBC
002
110
000
—
4
8
4
Highlights: WWCC, Dani Shotswell 2x5, 3R; Emily Thornton 2x5, 2R; Mikayla Faulkner 2B, 2 RBI; Erin Ware 2x5, 2 RBI; Lyndzie Parker 2x5, 2B, 2 RBI; Rachel Collins 9IP, 8H, 4R, 7K; CBC, Diamond Franco 2x5; Ivey Uppinghouse 2 RBI; Karissa Valdez 2B, RBI;
NWAC Baseball
COLUMBIA BASIN 6-6, YAKIMA VALLEY 7-2: The Hawks clinched a playoff spot after splitting their East Region doubleheader with the visiting Yaks, who also are headed to the playoffs.
Colin Cinkovich and Kyler Brudwick each drove in two runs, and Matt Driver pitched 6 2/3 solid innings as Yakima (31-15, 17-9 East) took the opener.
In the nightcap, Hunter Mulderig pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, and Jared Wade drove in two runs to keep the Hawks atop the East.
Yakima Valley
030
020
101
—
7
11
0
Columbia Basin
000
000
213
—
6
14
2
Highlights: YV, Keone McKee 3x5, 2B; Colin Cinkovich 3x4, 2 RBI; Kyler Brudwick 2 RBI; CBC, Tanner Roundy 2x4, RBI; Griffey Halle 2B, RBI; Jared Wade 2x3, 2B; Mark Jones 2x4; Zeb Chamberlain 2x3.
Yakima Valley
000
000
200
—
2
6
5
Columbia Basin
003
010
11x
—
6
7
1
Highlights: YV, Cole McKenzie 2x3, 2 RBI; Tyler Detloff 2x4; CBC, Jared Wade 3x4, 2 RBI; Hunter Mulderig 6.2IP, 4H, 4BB.
Tennis
Pendleton at Southridge
Girls: Southridge 5-2. Singles: Jenna Sentey (P) d. Isa Morrison, 6-1, 6-4; Sydney Tran (S) d. Brandy Brown, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; Denee Smith (P) d. Kaylee Gale , 6-3, 6-4; Megan Hancock (S) d. Becca Walker, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Grace Hamaker-Teals-Devyn Wolfe (S) d. Jessie Patterson-Maureen Davies, 6-0, 6-2; Kaitlyn Hancock-Alani Safford (S) d. Abby Williams-Bethany Flanagan, 6-0, 6-4; Reagan Brown-Anna Dickin (S) d. Brooke Laup-Kayla Walker, 6-4, 6-3.
