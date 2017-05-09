MCC baseball: Wa-Hi’s Lesmeister, Suns’ Hull top all-league list

It only seems like Mitch Lesmeister is a fifth-year senior for Walla Walla since the shortstop/pitcher has been one of the top players in the Mid-Columbia Conference for the past three seasons.
On Tuesday, he was announced as the Player of the Year for the MCC, joining Southridge junior Wyatt Hull, who was named the league’s top pitcher. Tim Sanders, who guided the Suns to a 17-3 regular-season mark and the league title, was named the coach of the year.
It is a good year for juniors in general, as they occupy half of the first-team positions. Hull is joined by four teammates from the Suns: sophomore third baseman Nik Grade, junior shortstop Jake Harvey, junior catcher Lane Hailey and senior outfielder Mason Martin.
Kennewick junior Trent Sellers is a first-team pick twice over, named as a second base and a pitcher. Hanford (senior outfielder Brady White and junior DH AJ Wiegand) and Chiawana (senior untility Troy Simpkins and senior relief pitcher Andrew Vargas) each had two first-team picks. Richland junior first baseman Christian Berry and Kamiakin senior outfielder Ryan Dearing were the solo picks from their schools.
MCC ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mitch Lesmeister, Walla Walla
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Wyatt Hull, Southridge
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Sanders, Southridge
FIRST TEAM: 1B Christian Berry, jr., Richland; 2B Trent Sellers, jr., Kennewick; 3B: Nik Grade, so., Southridge; SS Jake Harvey, jr., Southridge; SS Lesmeister, sr., Walla Walla; C Lane Hailey, jr., Southridge; OF Brady White, sr, Hanford; OF Ryan Dearing, sr., Kamiakin; OF Mason Martin, sr., Southridge; DH AJ Wiegand, jr., Hanford; U Troy Simpkins, sr., Chiawana; P Hull, jr., Southridge; P Sellers; RP Andrew Vargas, sr., Chiawana.
SECOND TEAM: 1B Bradley Poletski, sr., Hanford; 2B Carson Green, jr., Kamiakin; 3B Payton Flynn, jr., Kamiakin; SS Adam Weissenfels, jr., Richland; C Carter Davis, sr., Walla Walla; OF Derek Harder, sr., Richland; OF Keaton Stewart, sr., Pasco; OF Blake Loftus, sr, Kennewick; DH Tyson Brown, sr., Kamiakin; U Kyle Corrigan, jr., Richland; P Brayde Hirai, sr., Chiawana; P Dexter Aichele, sr., Walla Walla; RP Mason Perez, jr., Southridge.
HONORABLE MENTION: 1B Sergio Midili, jr., Southridge; 2B Tracer Bjorge, sr., Southridge; 3B Riley Cissne, fr., Chiawana; C Miguel Barragan, sr., Chiawana; OF Vargas, Chiawana; OF Brayden Childs, jr., Chiawana; OF Desmond Samples, sr., Hanford; P Ryan Nix, sr., Hanford; P Nick Irwin, jr., Kamiakin; RP Nick Zehner, jr., Walla Walla.
Comments