McElroy, Chiawana pound Ferris 9-1 in regional playoffs

Every time the Chiawana baseball team steps on the field, it’s rewriting school history.
Brayde Hirai threw a complete game two-hitter, and Bristol McElroy drove in four runs as the Riverhawks topped Ferris 9-1 on Thursday in 4A regional action in Pasco.
It was the first regional win for Chiawana (13-8), whose 13 wins also are a school record.
“This is pretty exciting,” Chiawana coach Dave Price said. “This is a group of kids, when I first got hired, we built a team around. What is going for us is playoff experience. We’ve been here the last three years and we have gained a lot of experience.”
With seniors Hirai and McElroy leading the way.
“Brayde has had two great outings,” Price said. “Three hits in 14 innings, that is pretty good. Bristol hits the ball well and has been pretty consistent for us.”
The Riverhawks advance to play Gonzaga Prep at noon Saturday in the regional semifinals in Spokane. The Bullpups beat Pasco 10-0.
“Right now, we have no pressure on us,” Price said. “We have confidence. It doesn’t matter who we play.”
Chiawana jumped on Ferris starter Cam Liss in the first inning, getting two runs on two hits. McElroy drove in one run and Brayden Childs scored on an error.
The Riverhawks added two more runs in the second courtesy of a two-run single by McElroy for a 4-0 lead.
Hirai kept the Saxons quiet at the plate the first two innings, then got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third when he struck out Caleb Hill.
Ferris got two hits in the fourth and put a run on the board, but that would be it for the day.
The Riverhawks sent just three men to the plate in the fourth and fifth innings, then unloaded on three Ferris pitchers in the sixth to the tune of five runs on two hits. They also scored a run when Childs was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Troy Simpkins belted a two-run single to left field, McElroy drove in his fourth run of the day and Hirai plated a run with a fielder’s choice.
“They would get behind and and then throw me fastballs,” McElroy said of the Ferris pitchers. “Super simple.”
Hirai allowed the two hits and struck out six on the day. Though his defense had four errors behind him, they weren’t costly.
“I felt pretty good,” Hirai said. “I thought we share between me and Marco (Romero), but you have to win the first one to get there. It was nice to be able to rely on my defense and to have Nate (Washburn) behind the plate. We have good chemistry.”
Ferris
000
100
0
—
1
2
4
Chiawana
220
005
x
—
9
8
3
Highlights: Nick McGoldrick (F) 2B; Trent Simpkins (C) 2x3, 2B; Troy Simpkins (C) 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI; Bristol McElroy 3x3, 4 RBI; Riley Cissne (C) 2R; Brayde Hirai (C) 7IP, 2H, 6K, 2BB.
