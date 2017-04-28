Resilient Riverhawks earn softball split against Kamiakin

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 J. Michael Kelly wins the 2017 HAPO Columbia Cup Pause 0:39 Pasco teen shares his need for speed at Water Follies 0:16 Grand Prix main event start at Water Follies 0:13 Heat 3B at Sunday's Columbia Cup 0:14 Heat 3A at Sunday's Columbia Cup 0:54 Opening ceremonies Sunday at Water Follies 2:05 Saturday Columbia Cup racing recap 0:16 Start of Heat 1B for Columbia Cup 2:34 Gulfstream-1 aircraft in Pasco travels the world collecting scientific data 0:51 National Guard brings the big guns to Water Follies Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

After losing the first half of the doubleheader on a Sam Cissne walk-off, the Kamiakin softball team scores six runs in the first inning of the night cap and hangs on for a 6-5 win over MCC foe Chiawana. Andria Skeels caps her four-out save by striking out Kami Bengen.

