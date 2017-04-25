Softball roundup: Singles night in MCC as Chiawana, Richland, Kamiakin roll

SOFTBALL
CHIAWANA 22, PASCO 3: Alexa Beutler drove in five runs, and Morgan Hirai went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Riverhawks in an MCC single game.
Bailie Bunger also went 3-for-3 and scored four runs for Chiawana.
Chiawana
075
55
—
22
17
0
Pasco
011
10
—
3
9
7
Highlights: C, Maile Bishop 3IP-5H-2R-4K-1BB; Annalisa McKinney 2IP-4H-1R-3K-0BB; Morgan Hirai 3x5, 2B, 3 RBI, 3R; Bailie Bunger 3x3, 3B, 2 RBI, 4R; Sam Cissne 3R; Izabel Stohel 2x3, 2R, 3 RBI; Alexa Beutler 3x5, 5 RBI. P, Bailee Mack 2B; Ashley Stark 2B; Brizeida Quiroz 2x3.
RICHLAND 17, KENNEWICK 4: Miranda Camacho doubled twice, tripled and took part in six runs to lead the Bombers to the MCC road win.
Kaylie Northrop went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs and also threw three solid innings in the circle. Sydney Perryman was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Richland
611
81
—
17
18
2
Kennewick
201
01
—
4
4
0
Highlights: R, Northrop 3IP-3H-1ER, 3x3, 2B, 4 RBI; Brown 1IP-0H-0R-2K; Camacho 4x4, 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 3R; Dewey 2B; Garza 3x4, 2B; Perryman 4x5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 4R; Andrews 2x3, 3B, 2R, 2 RBI; Pettit 3B, 2 RBI, 2R.
KAMIAKIN 14, WALLA WALLA 4: Mya Moore doubled, homered and drove in three runs, and Dani Mastaler doubled and drove in four to lead the Braves to a big MCC win on the road.
Kamiakin
204
404
—
14
13
0
Walla Walla
310
000
—
4
8
5
Highlights: K, Skeels 6IP-8H-4R-4BB-7K, 2x3, 2B; Moore 3x4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2R; Mastaler 2x3, 2B, 4 RBI; Brown 2x4, 3 RBI. WW, Sweet 2x2, 2 RBI; Barreras 2x2, 3B; Case 2B.
SOUTHRIDGE 4, HANFORD 3: Bailey Rose threw seven dominant innings and made the Suns’ four-run outburst in the third stand up for an MCC win.
Rose struck out 12 and walked two, giving up just four hits. Madison Hoopes singled in the tying run in the third and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Annie Polster threw 3-plus innings of sparkling relief for the Falcons.
Hanford
101
010
0
—
3
4
2
Southridge
004
000
x
—
4
8
2
Highlights: H, Annie Polster 3.2IP-3H-0R-4K. S, Bailey Rose 7IP-4H-3R-1ER-2BB-12K; Julianne Hammond 2x4, 2B, RBI; Marlee Martin 2B; Meghan Kinsey 2x3.
DESALES 18, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 2: Sandra Holtzinger and Maddy Thomas combined to drive in seven runs to lead the Irish to an EWAC win over the visiting Patriots in the first game of a doubleheader.
Jessica Richards and Katie Steele each had a pair of hits for LC.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 8-19, WAHLUKE 2-6: Adrianna Jimnez notched 10 strikeouts for the Warriors in the fist game of an nonleague doubleheader loss. Bianca Gutierrez had a triple and two RBIs in the second game.
