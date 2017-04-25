Baseball roundup: Southridge sweep Kennewick in MCC showdown

BASEBALL
SOUTHRIDGE 3-12, KENNEWICK 2-2: Wyatt Hull threw six strong innings and Jake Harvey closed out the seventh to lead the Suns to a win at home in the first game of an MCC twinbill.
Kennewick’s Cooper Shelby nearly matched Hull’s effort, giving up three runs and five hits in six innings. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The nightcap had just as much drama ... until Southridge erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Mason Martin, Tyson Daniels and Mason Perez combined on a three-hitter for the Suns. Nick Grade unloaded the bases with a double to end the game.
Kennewick
001
001
2
—
2
6
0
Southridge
200
100
x
—
3
5
0
Highlights: K, Cooper Shelby 6IP-5H-3R-2K-4BB, 2x3; Trent Sellers 2B; Jacob Schuldheisz 2x3. S, Wyatt Hull 6IP-6H-2R-5K-4BB; Jake Harvey 1IP-0H-0R-1K-1BB.
Kennewick
101
00
—
2
3
3
Southridge
101
0(10)
—
12
6
0
Highlights: S, Mason Martin 2IP-0H-1R-4BB-1K, 3R; Mason Perez 1IP-0H-1K; Tyson Daniels 2IP-3H-1ER-1K-1BB; Lane Hailey 2B, RBI; Nick Grade 2B, 3 RBI; Jake Harvey 2x4, 2R; Sergio Midili 2 RBI.
WALLA WALLA 8-5, HANFORD 1-4: Mitch Lesmeister hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning to help the Blue Devils pick up the win in the first game.
Dexter Aichele pitched a complete game for Walla Walla, scattering five hits and striking out seven.
In the second game, the Blue Devils scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete the sweep.
Lesmeister hit a triple, then scored on a fielder’s choice by Carter Davis to tie the score at 4-4. Davis later scored on a two-out single by Nick Zehner for the winning run.
Brady White and Brad Poletski each had two hits for the Falcons.
Hanford
000
001
0
—
1
5
5
Walla Walla
310
004
x
—
8
5
0
Highlights: Robert Young (H) 3x3, 3B; Mitch Lesmeister (W) 2B, 3 RBI; Turner Edwards (W) 2 RBI, 2 SB; Dexter Aichele (W) 7IP, 5H, 1BB, 7K.
Hanford
202
000
0
—
4
6
1
Walla Walla
000
030
2
—
5
8
1
Highlights: Brady White (H) 2x4, 2R; Brad Poletski (H) 2x3, 2B, RBI; Seth Ahrens (W) 2B; Mitch Lesmeister (W) 2x3, 3B, RBI, SB; Carter Davis (W) 2 RBI, SB.
CHIAWANA 19-16, PASCO 3-3: Marco Romero and Austin Bennion combined on a one-hitter, Miguel Barragan tripled twice and drove in four runs, and the Riverhawks won the opener of an MCC doubleheader.
Bristol McElroy and Andrew Vargas each drove in three runs in the game.
McElroy and Caden Kaelber teamed to give up just one hit in the second game. Barragan continued his hot hitting with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Pasco
003
00
—
3
1
3
Chiawana
259
3x
—
19
13
3
Highlights: C, Marco Romero 3IP-1H-0ER-2K-2BB; Austin Bennion 2IP-0H-0R-0BB; Brayde Hirai 2x3, 2B, 2R; Bristol McElroy 2B, 3 RBI, 2R; Andrew Vargas 2B, 3 RBI; Miguel Barragan 2 3B, 4 RBI, 2R; Trent Simpkins 3B, 2R.
Pasco
201
00
—
3
1
3
Chiawana
(13)03
0x
—
16
15
2
Highlights: P, Jacob Koening-Smith 2B. C, Caden Kaelber 3IP-1H-1ER-3K-2BB; Bristol McElroy 2IP-0H-3K-1BB; Brayde Hirai 2B; Marco Romero 2B; Miguel Barragan 2x2, 3B, 4 RBI, 2R; Brayden Childs 2x4, 3B, 3R, 2 RBI; Troy Simpkins 2x2, 2R; Nate Washburn 2x2; Riley Cissne 2x2, 2 RBI.
KAMIAKIN 15, RICHLAND 11: Payton Flynn and Brady Bush each drove in three runs to lead the Braves to a wild win over the host Bombers in the first game of an MCC doubleheader.
Kamiakin
174
200
1
—
15
13
3
Richland
504
110
0
—
11
10
2
Highlights: K, Ryan Dearing 2IP-2H-0R-3BB-4K, 2x5, 2B, 2R; Tyson Brown 2B; Brady Bush 2x3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2R; Nate Gee 2x3, 2B, 2R; Carson Green 3x3, 2R; Payton Flynn 2R, 3 RBI; DJ Cooke 2x2. R, Richter 2IP-0H-1K; Mendoza 1IP-0H-0ER-2K-3BB; Perryan 2 RBI; Robertson 2x4, 2 RBI; March 2B; Corrigan 2B; Guffey 3x3, 2B, RBI, 2R.
TRI-CITIES PREP 19-17, RIVER VIEW 0-2: Jared Hartwig threw a five-inning one-hitter and also doubled twice and drove in five runs to lead the Jaguars to the big win in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader on the road.
Jacob Amato also doubled and drove in five runs, while Logan Mercado and Max Nelson each had three RBIs.
Carter Ritala threw four solid innings in the second game and Trent Mercado struck out the side on nine pitches to close out the contest. Ritala also went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, and Sam Harlow drove in five for the Panthers.
Comments