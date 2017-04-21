Softball: Kamiakin takes two from Southridge

KAMIAKIN 5-8, SOUTHRIDGE 3-4: The Suns played what coach Eric Weisberger said were two of their best games of the season, but the host Braves pulled out a pair of wins that weren’t short on drama to get the sweep in MCC play.
Lynsie Miracle laced a one-out, two RBI single in the bottom of the seventh in the first game to lift Kamiakin to a walk-off win. Andria Skeels pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out nine, to get the win.
Mya Moore pitched 6+ innings for Kamiakin in the second game and drove in four runs at the plate. She started the seventh inning with an 8-1 lead, but got tagged with three more runs without getting an out. Skeels came in and immediately got a strikeout and a double play to end it.
Southridge
110
010
0
—
3
6
2
Kamiakin
102
000
2
—
5
8
1
Highlights: S, Bailey Rose 2x3, 3b, R, RBI, SF; Sydney Stoner 6IP-6H-4R-3K-2BB. K, AyJay Mulholland 3x4, 3R, 2SB; Lynsie Miracle 3x4, 2RBI, R, 2SB; Andria Skeels 7IP-6H-3R-9K-2BB.
Southridge
000
100
3
—
4
8
4
Kamiakin
005
300
x
—
8
7
2
Highlights: S, Julianne Hammond 2x3, 2b, R, RBI; Emmee Ball 2x3, BB, RBI. K, Mulholland 2x3, BB, 2R; Miracle 2x4, 2R, 2RBI; Mya Moore 3b, 4RBI, R, 6IP-8H-4R-2ER-9K-6BB; Skeels 1IP-0H-0R-1K-0BB.
RICHLAND 16-20, PASCO 1-1: Miranda Camacho pounded out five hits and drove in six runs on the day and the host Bombers swept the Bulldogs in an MCC doubleheader.
Kaylie Northrop allowed just one hit and one run in the mercy-rule shortened first game while driving in three runs on offense.
Brandi Andrews smacked a 3-run homer in the second game, and Amanda Brown pitched all five innings for Richland and gave up one run on four hits.
Pasco
000
01
—
1
1
0
Richland
763
0x
—
16
9
1
Highlights: P, Emma Nieforth 2b, RBI. R, Kaylie Northrop 5IP-1H-1R-4K-1BB, 3RBI; Miranda Camacho 2x4, 2RBI; Adrianna Luchi 2b, 3RBI, R; Emily Garza 2x3, 2R, 2RBI.
Pasco
000
10
—
1
4
2
Richland
884
0x
—
20
12
1
Highlights: P, Sarah McEnderfer 2b, R. R, Camacho 3x3, 4RBI, 2R; Brandi Andrews 3-R, HR; Baylei Ozuna 1x1, 2BB, 2R, 2RBI; Journey Dewey 2R, 2RBI; Amanda Brown 5IP-4H-1R-7K-0BB.
HANFORD 15-7, KENNEWICK 3-3: Morgan Plumbtree had five hits and five RBIs on the day and went the distance in the circle in the second game to help the host Falcons to a doubleheader sweep over the Lions in MCC action.
In the first game, Annie Polster went the distance for Hanford and didn’t give up an earned run. Leadoff hitter Ashley Stewart led the Falcons at the plate by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Big performances at the plate by Reilyn Davis and Aspen Hatch kept Kennewick hanging around in the second game, but Hanford pitcher Morgan Plumbtree eventually shut down the Lions, allowing just one earned run on four hits in her complete game.
Kennewick
003
00
—
3
2
4
Hanford
515
4x
—
15
16
2
Highlights: H, Ashley Stewart 4x4, 3b, 3R, 2RBI; Haley Coleman 2x4, 3b, 2R, 2RBI; Tori Kison 2x3, BB, 2R, RBI, 2SB; Morgan Plumbtree 3x4, 4RBI, R; Annabelle Bills 3x4, R; Annie Polster 5IP-2H-3R-0ER-4K-1BB.
Kennewick
002
001
0
—
3
4
4
Hanford
121
021
x
—
7
9
1
Highlights: K, Reilyn Davis 3b, R, RBI; Aspen Hatch 2x2, 2b, R, RBI. H, Coleman 2x4, R; Gabby Turner 3b, 2R, RBI; Plumbtree 2x3, RBI, 7IP-4H-3R-1ER-5K-0BB; Gabby Skurka 2x3, R, RBI.
WALLA WALLA 9-0, CHIAWANA 3-4: Mailie Bishop threw a one-hitter as the Riverhawks handed the visiting Blue Devils their first MCC loss.
Bishop also doubled in a run, and Annalisa McKinney went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Chiawana.
Lauren Hoe doubled twice and drove in three runs for Walla Walla in the first game, and Kamryn Coleman gave up just one earned run and struck out 14 in her complete-game performance to pick up the win. Coleman also threw three scoreless innings in the second game.
Walla Walla
020
221
2
—
9
12
3
Chiawana
000
010
2
—
3
3
3
Highlights: WW, Lauren Hoe 3x4, 2 2b, 3RBI, R; Emma Sweet 3x4, 2b, 2RBI, R; Josie Sweet 2x4, 2R, SB; Kamryn Coleman 7IP-3H-3R-1ER-14K-2BB. C, Samantha Cissne 3b, RBI.
Walla Walla
000
000
0
—
0
1
5
Chiawana
111
100
x
—
4
4
1
Highlights: WW: Coleman 3IP-0H-0R-2K, 1x3. C: Mailie Bishop 7IP-1H-0R-1BB-5K, 2B, RBI; Annalisa McKinney 2x2, 2B, 2 RBI.
Comments