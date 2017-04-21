Baseball: Hanford sweeps Richland, keeps pace atop MCC

HANFORD 6-10, RICHLAND 5-0: Shane Martin tossed a six-hit shutout, and Carston Manderbach, Brad Poletski and Desmond Samples each drove in a pair of runs to spark the Falcons in the second game of an MCC doubleheader at Waits Field.
Hanford scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth in the opener. Joey Duberstein hit an RBI single, two runs scored on Manderbach’s liner to right and another on Poletski’s single to center.
Kevin Augustine went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs for the Bombers in the second game. Brady White had four hits on the day for Hanford.
Hanford (10-6, 8-2) is tied with Southridge for the best record in the MCC, but Southridge holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after sweeping Hanford on April 11.
Richland
020
201
0
—
5
10
2
Hanford
000
060
x
—
6
9
4
Highlights: R: Taylor Johnson 1.1IP-1H-0R-2K; Adam Weissenfels 2B, RBI; Casey Perryman 2 RBI; Christian Berry 2x4; Kevin Augustine 2x4, 2 RBI. H: Joey Duberstein 1IP-2H-0R-1K-1BB; Brady White 2x3; Carston Manderbach 1x3, 2 RBI, R.
Richland
000
000
—
0
6
2
Hanford
140
005
—
10
10
2
Highlights: R: Casey Perryman 2x3; Kyle Corrigan 2x2. H: Shane Martin 6IP-6H-0R-1BB-2K; Brady White 2x2, RBI, 2R; Robert Young 2x4, RBI, R, SB; Joey Duberstein 2x3.
KENNEWICK 11-9, KAMIAKIN 9-6: The Lions went on the road and bolstered their spot as the No. 2 Class 3A team in the MCC by sweeping their cross-town rival.
Kennewick (9-7, 5-5) tied the score in the first game at 7-all by scoring six runs in the top of the fifth, then took an 11-7 lead in the sixth. Kamiakin (7-8, 3-7) pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh, which forced Kennewick coach Lenny Ayers to bring in Trent Sellers from the bullpen with two on and one out.
Sellers walked the first man he faced to load the bases, but came back to strike out Chase Grillo — who finished the game 3-for-5 with three RBIs — and force Nate Gee to fly out to pick up the save.
In the second game, Talon Lafontaine smoked a two-out, two-run single to cap Kennewick’s four-run fourth inning that gave the Lions a 7-4 lead and spurred them to the sweep.
Kennewick
001
064
0
—
11
9
1
Kamiakin
001
600
2
—
9
10
1
Highlights: Ke, Talon Lafontaine 2x3, BB, 2R, RBI; Easton Stevens 2b, 3RBI; Trent Sellers .2IP-0H-0R-1K-1BB-SV. Ka, Carson Green 2x4, BB, R, SB; Payton Flynn 2b, BB, 5RBI, 2R; Chase Grillo 3x5, 3b, 3RBI; Chase Krumm 1.1IP-2H-0R-1K-0BB.
Kennewick
030
411
0
—
9
12
2
Kamiakin
103
010
1
—
6
10
1
Highlights: Ke, Blake Loftus 2x5, 3RBI, R; Sellers 2x5, 2 2b, 2RBI, R; Tim Gee 2x2, BB, R; Stevens 3x3, 2b, BB, 3R, RBI, 2 SB; Mason Machart 3.1IP-5H-4R-1ER-2K-3BB; Sellers 3.1IP-5H-2R-6K-1BB. Ka, Ryan Dearing 2x3, R; Tyson Brown 2x3, 2 2b, R; Grillo 3x4, 3b, 2RBI, R.
SOUTHRIDGE 6-14, CHIAWANA 4-0: Mason Martin threw four innings of one-hit ball and the Suns got offense from up and down the lineup to complete an MCC sweep of the host Riverhawks.
Jake Harvey and Casey Proctor each had a pair of hits for Southridge (13-3, 8-2), the cap on a five-hit day for Proctor.
Tyson Daniels got the win for Southridge in the first game, giving up three runs on six hits over five innings, then Mason Perez picked up the six-out save. Nick Grade also had three hits in the contest.
Southridge
001
320
0
—
6
10
4
Chiawana
000
301
0
—
4
7
3
Highlights: S, Nick Grade 3x3, BB, R, RBI; Casey Proctor 3x4, R, SB; Tyson Daniels 5IP-6H-3R-4BB; Mason Perez 2IP-1H-1R-0ER-2BB. C, Brayde Hirai 2x4, 2b, 2RBI; Collin Favor 2x4, 2RBI; Andrew Vargas 2IP-1H-0R-4K-3BB, 3BB.
Southridge
403
43
—
14
10
0
Chiawana
000
00
—
0
2
6
Highlights: S, Mason Martin 4IP-1H-0R-4K-6BB, 1x2, 3R, 2BB; Nick Grade 1IP-1H-0R; Jake Harvey 2x4, 2R; Sergio Midili 2R, 3 SB; Casey Proctor 2x4, R, 2 RBI; Tracer Bjorge 1x3, R, RBI, 2 SB. C: Troy Simpkins 2B.
WALLA WALLA 6-4, PASCO 0-1: Pitching ruled the day for the visiting Blue Devils, as Nickolas Zehner and Mitch Lesmeister each deliered a dominant performace to lead Walla Walla to an MCC doubleheader sweep.
Nickolas Zehner threw a complete game, four-hit shutout in the first game, and Carter Davis went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Lesmeister threw six shutout innings in the second game and gave up just two hits, which was enough to out-duel Trevor Crawford, who scattered 10 hits over six innings of four-run ball.
Walla Walla
010
102
2
—
6
6
1
Pasco
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
Highlights: WW, Nickolas Zehner 7IP-4H-0R-2K-0BB; Mitch Lesmeister 2b, 2R, RBI, 3SB; Carter Davis 2x3, 2b, 3RBI.
Walla Walla
100
300
0
—
4
11
2
Pasco
000
000
1
—
1
4
1
Highlights: WW, Lesmeister 6IP-2H-0R-0K-1BB, R, SB; Turner Edwards 2x4, 2b, 2RBI; Davis 2x4, R, SB; Taylor Hamada 3x4, R; Josh Bergevin 2x3, R. P, Anthony Cruz 1x2, BB, R; Trevor Crawford 6IP-10H-4R-3ER-4K-0BB; Keaton Stewart 1IP-1H-0R-1BB.
TRI-CITIES PREP 18-17, WHITE SWAN 1-0: Trent Mercado went 5-for-7 on the day and threw an inning of the Jaguars’ combined no-hitter in the second game to help Tri-Cities Prep sweep the Cougars in an EWAC doubleheader.
Logan Mercado went 3-for-4 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the first game and also pitched two scoreless innings. Landon Amato also had a three-hit game (3-for-3, 2b, 3RBI, 2R), and Trent Mercado (2-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB) and Owen Ritala (2-for-4, 4RBI, 2R) swung hot bats as well.
Carter Ritala, Max Nelson and Trent Mercado combined to no-hit White Swan in the second game while striking out 13 Cougars in the five-inning contest. Nelson also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
