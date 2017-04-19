Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin rattles bats to sweep Naches Valley

Lynsie Miracle drove in seven runs and scored seven times Wednesday to lead the Kamiakin High School softball team to a doubleheader sweep on the road over Naches Valley, 15-8, 24-6.
Kamiakin (9-3) scored the first 14 runs in the first game, and Andria Skeels threw five shutout innings — pitched first four, then re-entered in the seventh — to get the win.
In the second game, Dani Mastaler doubled twice, scored four runs and had four RBIs, Lexi Brown homered and drove in a pair, and the Braves used Naches Valley’s seven errors to score 24 runs on just eleven hits. Kamiakin scored 15 runs in the top of the fifth before the mercy rule was enforced.
Kamiakin
317
030
1
—
15
8
1
Naches Valley
000
053
0
—
8
4
3
Highlights: K, AyJay Mulholland 2b, BB, 3RBI, R, SB; Lynsie Miracle 3BB, 3R, RBI, SB; Rachael George 2x3, 2R, 2RBI; Olivia McAllister 3BB, R, RBI, SB; Andria Skeels 5IP-0H-0R-6K-2BB.
Kamiakin
512
1(15)
—
24
11
0
Naches Valley
402
00
—
6
7
7
Highlights: K, Mullholland 1x2, 4BB, 4R, 2SB; Miracle 2x4, 2b, 4R, 6RBI, 2SB; Lexi Brown 2x4, HR, BB, 2RBI, 2R; Dani Mastaler 2x3, 2 2b, BB, 4R, 4RBI; George 2x3, 2R, 2RBI, SAC, 2SB; Emmaleena Wood 1IP-0H-0R-1K-1BB.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
COLUMBIA BASIN 9-12, SPOKANE 1-1: Isaiah Hatch and Evan Sather had two hits each in both contests, and the visiting Hawks increased their win streak to 11 games with a sweep of the Sasquatch.
Spokane led 1-0 after pushing across a run against Hunter French in the second, but French, and CBC, rallied to lead 7-1 after five. The CBC starter gave up five hits and didn’t allow another run in his five innings of work, and Clay Doughty and Wyatt Wentz combined to pitch four innings of one-hit, shutout relief.
Alex Martin went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the second game for CBC (26-7, 11-3 NWAC East), and Zeb Chamberlain went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Anthony Alvarado gave up one run on two hits in five innings to get the win after CBC put nine runs on the board in the third inning.
Columbia Basin
000
250
110
—
9
12
0
Spokane
010
000
000
—
1
6
4
Highlights: CBC, Isaiah Hatch 2x5, 2R; Griffen Halle 2x4, BB, 2R; Ryan Sanders 2x4, HBP, 2R; Evan Sather 3x5, 2b, 2RBI; Hunter French 5IP-5H-1R-4K-1BB; Clay Doughty 2IP-0H-0R-1K-0BB; Wyatt Wentz 2IP-1H-0R-1K-1BB. CCS, Jordan Ross 2x4; Austin Lee 2IP-2H-1R-0ER-1K-1BB.
Columbia Basin
009
030
000
—
12
15
0
Spokane
000
000
000
—
1
3
4
Highlights: Hatch 2x3, 2RBI, R; Sather 2x4, 2R, RBI; Alec Martin 3x3, 2b, BB, 3R, 2RBI; Zeb Chamberlain 2x4, 2b, 2R, 2RBI; Anthony Alvarado 5IP-2H-1R-5K-2BB; Ethan Denney 1IP-1H-0R-2K-0BB; Austin Bergdahl 1IP-0H-0R-2K-0BB. CCS, Jesse Lopez 2IP-2H-0R-1K-1BB.
Comments