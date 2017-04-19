Softball: Coleman deals, leads Walla Walla past Mac-Hi

WALLA WALLA 6, MCLOUGHLIN 2: Kamryn Coleman went the distance and gave up one earned run on four hits, and the host Blue Devils rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to top the Pioneers in nonconference play.
Meghan Yenney went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored once, and Faith Hoe hit a solo homer in the fourth to get Walla Walla (11-1) on the board.
McLoughlin
101
000
0
—
2
4
4
Walla Walla
000
132
x
—
6
10
3
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 7IP-4H-2R-1ER-9K-3BB; Meghan Yenney 2x3, 2R, RBI; Emma Sweet 3x3, 2b, RBI; Faith Hoe 1-R HR, BB.
ELLENSBURG 13, KENNEWICK 3 (6): Kalli Fahey homered and drove in four runs at the plate and gave up one hit in three shutout innings in the circle to lead the host Bulldogs to a nonconference win.
Tierra Townsend had two RBIs for Kennewick (2-10), which trailed 8-0 after two innings, and Marivel Macias doubled and later scored.
Kennewick
000
120
—
3
5
6
Ellensburg
440
131
—
13
13
4
Highlights: K, Tierra Townsend 1x3, 2RBI; Marivel Macias 2b, R. E, Shauny Fisk 2x4, 3R, RBI, SB; Jocelyn Egan 2x4, 2b, 3b, 2R, 3RBI; Kalli Fahey 2x4, HR, 4RBI, 3R, 3IP-1H-0R-4K-0BB.
BAKER 7-9, COLLEGE PLACE 1-10: The Hawks pounded out 21 hits in the doubleheader in Baker City, Ore., but failed to turn those chances into runs until the second game, resulting in a nonconference split.
The first game was a pitcher’s duel between College Place’s Paris Orchard (6IP-8H-7R-3ER-7K) and Baker’s Gussie Cook (7IP-10H-1R) until Baker broke it open with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to win going away.
The Hawks (8-4, 5-3 SCAC East) finally got the big hits to drop in the second game, turning their 11 knocks into 10 runs to get a narrow win. Ellie Christensen (3-for-5, HR, 5RBI) and Teisha Payne (3-for-5, R, RBI) were catalysts at the plate for College Place, and Orchard (7IP-16H-9R-6ER-7K) picked up the win in the circle.
DAYTON 14-19, TRI-CITIES PREP 4-0: Megan Robins collected six hits and drove in eight runs on the day to lead the host Bulldogs to a dominant sweep of the Jaguars in an EWAC doubleheader.
Dayton (7-4, 6-2) got off to a slow start in the first game — tied 3-3 after three innings — but rattled the bats late. In addition to Robins (3-for-4, 2 2b, 4RBI), Heidi Dobbs’ three RBIs and Hanna Becker’s homer helped lead Dayton at the plate. Valerie Nunez had two hits, including a triple, for TCP.
Savannah McFarland hurled a three-hit shutout in the second game for the Bulldogs and went 3-for-3 with four RBIs at the plate. Robins went 3-for-4 and also drove in four runs.
