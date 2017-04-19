Baseball: Walla Walla sweeps Chiawana, MCC race continues to tighten

WALLA WALLA 2-5, CHIAWANA 0-3: Mitch Lesmeister went 4-for-6 on the day and drove in two runs in the second game to help the host Blue Devils to a couple of tight wins in an MCC sweep of the Riverhawks.
In the first game, Dexter Aichele hurled a four-hit shutout for Walla Walla, and Carter Davis drove in both of the game’s runs.
Turner Edwards took the hill for the Blue Devils in the second game, and rebounded after an unearned run in the first as he held the Riverhawks scoreless over the rest of his five innings. Austin Bennion came on in relief for Chiawana and gave his team a chance, giving up just an unearned run on three hits over three innings.
Chiawana
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
Walla Walla
010
010
x
—
2
7
0
Highlights: C, Brayde Hirai 2x2, 3IP-2H-1R-0ER-4K-1BB. WW, Dexter Aichele 7IP-4H-0R-6K-1BB; Mitch Lesmeister 2x3, 2b; Carter Davis 2x3, 2RBI.
Chiawana
100
000
2
—
3
7
2
Walla Walla
220
100
x
—
5
5
1
Highlights: C, Brayden Childs 1x2, 2BB, R; Bristol McElroy, 2x3; Austin Bennion 3IP-3H-1R-0ER-3K-2BB. WW, Turner Edwards 5IP-4H-1R-0ER-3K-1BB; Lesmiester 2x3, 3b, HBP, 2RBI, R; Mason Knowles 2x3, 2R, SB.
HANFORD 7-4, KENNEWICK 5-2: Chorde Durfinger and Shane Martin worked to keep the Lions’ bats just quiet enough as the Falcons went on the road to pick up to big wins in MCC play.
A Kennewick error in the seventh inning of the first game allowed two runs to score and let Hanford complete a comeback after going down 5-2 after five. Durfinger came on in relief and gave up just one run in 4 2/3 innings to get the win, and Brad Poletski went 2-for-3 with a homer.
Kennewick didn’t get on the board until a two-run single by Cooper Shelby to tie the score at 2-all to force an eighth inning, but Hanford fired back with two runs in the next frame to secure the sweep. Shane Martin started for Hanford and only got a no decision for giving up one hit over 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball.
Cooper shelby went 3-for-4 on the day for Kenneick and pitched five scoreless innings without giving up an earned run in the first game.
Hanford
200
003
2
—
7
10
1
Kennewick
004
100
0
—
5
6
5
Highlights: H, Brad Poletski 2x3, HR, 3R, 2RBI; Desmond Samples 2x4, 2b; Joey Duberstein 2x2, BB, RBI; Chorde Durfinger 4.2IP-3H-1R-2K-2BB. K, Tim Gee 3BB, RBI; Cooper Shelby 2x3, R, 5IP-4H-2R-0ER-2K-2BB; Brayden Collier 2b, BB, RBI.
Hanford
100
010
02
—
4
9
3
Kennewick
000
000
20
—
2
4
1
Highlights: H, Brady White 3x3, 2b, HR, 2RBI, R; Ryan Tucker 2x3; Shane Martin 5.1IP-1H-0R-4K-1BB. K, Shelby 1x3, 2RBI.
SOUTHRIDGE 2-7, KAMIAKIN 1-2: Jake Harvey went 4-for-6 with three runs scored on offense and pitched a scoreless inning of relief to help the host Suns pick up a doubleheader sweep over their crosstown rivals in MCC play.
In the first inning of the day, Jake Harvey scored on an error, and Nick Grade came across on a balk to give Southridge a 2-0 lead, which was all the pitching staff needed. Wyatt Hull got the win, giving up one run on four hits over five innings, Nick Grade got the hold in the 6th inning, and Harvey picked up the save.
Kamiakin raced out to a 2-0 lead after the first two innings of the second game, but Southridge poured it on late, including a four-run sixth inning, to get the sweep. Tyson Daniels gave up both of Kamiakin’s runs — one was earned — but recovered gracefully before turning it over to Mason Perez in the fifth.
Kamiakin
010
000
0
—
1
4
1
Southridge
200
000
0
—
2
3
1
Highlights: K, Chase Grillo 2x2, BB; Nick Irwin 6IP-3H-2R-1ER-6K-5BB. SR, Jake Harvey 2x2, HBP, R, 1IP-0H-0R-1K-2BB; Wyatt Hull 5IP-4H-1R-7K-4BB; Nick Grade 1IP-0H-0R-1BB.
Kamiakin
110
000
0
—
2
7
1
Southridge
001
024
x
—
7
8
3
Highlights: K, Ryan Dearing 2x4, 2b, R; Payton Flynn 2x3. S, Harvey 2x3, 2b, 3b, HBP, 2R, SB; Mason Martin 2x3, 2R, RBI, HBP, 3SB; Lane Hailey 2x3, 2b, BB, 2RBI; Brendan Tool 1x1, BB, 3RBI; Tyson Daniels 4IP-4H-2R-1ER-3K-2BB; Mason Perez 3IP-3H-0R-4K-0BB.
RICHLAND 12-14, PASCO 6-1: Christian Berry had five hits and drove in five runs on the day, and the host Bombers rolled to a doubleheader sweep in MCC action.
Behind multi-hit performances from Keaton Stewart, Emilio Davila and Trevor Crawford, Pasco rallied to tie the first game at 6-all with five runs in the fourth inning, but Richland was able to win it going away. Alex Chapman took over in late relief for the Bombers and dealt 2 2/3 innings of one-hit, shutout ball to get the win.
Taylor Johnson had a stress-free start in the second game for Richland as he exited with a 14-0 lead after the fourth inning. Chase Mooney and Josh Mendoza combined to go for 5-for-5 and drive in six of the Bombers’ runs.
Pasco
010
500
0
—
6
9
4
Richland
330
042
x
—
12
11
7
Highlights: P, Keaton Stewart 2x4, 2b, HBP, R, RBI, SB; Emilio Davila 3x5, R, RBI; Trevor Crawford 2x4, 3RBI, R, SB. R, Adam Weissenfels 2x4, 2b, 2R, SB; Christian Berry 3x4, 2b, 2R, RBI; Kyle Corrigan 2x4, 2b, 2RBI, R; Derek Harder 2x3, 2b, R, RBI, SB; Alex Chapman 2.2IP-1H-0R-3K-1BB
Pasco
000
01
—
1
2
2
Richland
328
1x
—
14
11
1
Highlights: R, Josh Mendoza 2x2, 2BB, 4R, RBI; Berry 2x4, 2b, 4RBI, R; Chase Mooney 3x3, 2R, 2RBI; Taylor Johnson 4IP-1H-0R-4K-0BB.
KIONA-BENTON 3-11, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 2-0: The Bears got fantastic pitching and just enough offense to work a doubleheader sweep over the visiting Patriots in non-league play.
Robert Russum got Ki-Be (12-0, 9-0) on the board in the first game with a two-out RBI single to drive in Ben Victry, then later came around to score with Ron Lewis on a two-run, walk-off double by Lino Rivera.
Abe Rheinschmidt pitched five innings for the Bears, but was on the hook for the loss because of two unearned runs allowed in the third inning. Zane Smith got credit for the win in the first game after pitching two scoreless innings in relief of Rheinschmidt.
The second game was never in doubt as Ki-Be took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second, and Victry tossed four innings of three-hit, shutout ball for the win. Victry also went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored to lead the Bears at the dish.
RIVER VIEW 19-15, GRANGER 1-3: Kolton Anderson went 4-for-5 on the day with seven RBIs and turned in a dominant pitching performance in the first game to lead the Panthers to a road sweep of the Spartans in nonconference action.
River View put a 10-spot on the board in the top of the first in the first game and never looked back. Anderson threw three innings of shutout relief and was big at the plate (2-for-3, BB, 3R, 2RBI, SB), and Spencer Weatherby swung a hot bat as well (3-for-3, BB, 4R, 3RBI, 3SB).
Anderson continued tearing the cover off the ball in the second game, racking up three more hits — including a solo homer to lead off the game — five RBIs and two runs scored. Dreyden Devers was the winning pitcher (5IP-3H-3R-2ER-8K-6BB) and he also smacked an RBI double.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments