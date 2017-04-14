Softball: Coleman pitches 2 gems, Walla Walla sweeps Southridge

Note: Due to technical difficulties with the Game Changer website, some games were not reported.
WALLA WALLA 7-9, SOUTHRIDGE 2-1: Kamryn Coleman gave up just six hits and struck out 23 while pitching two complete games, Faith Hoe went 4-for-6 with three doubles and the visiting Blue Devils picked up an MCC sweep.
Sydney Stoner was tasked with keeping the prolific Walla Walla offense in check for Southridge (4-8, 2-4), did an admirable job, allowing just four earned runs while going the distance in the first game, and pitching an inning of scoreless relief in the second.
Walla Walla
320
010
1
—
7
10
2
Southridge
001
001
0
—
2
3
3
Highlights: WW, Faith Hoe 2x3, 2 2b, 2R; Emma Sweet 2x4, 2b, R, RBI; Tara Krivoshein 2x3, BB, RBI; Kamryn Coleman 7IP-3H-2R-0ER-11K-1BB. SR, Julianne Hammond 1x2, HBP, R.
Walla Walla
024
021
0
—
9
6
0
Southridge
000
000
1
—
1
3
2
Highlights: WW, Coleman 2x4, 2RBI, R, 7IP-3H-1R-12K-3BB; F.Hoe 2x3, 2b, 2R, 2RBI. SR, Sydney Stoner 1IP-0H-0R-0BB.
WOODINVILLE 7, RICHLAND 0: Woodinville’s Taylor Rhinehart ended Richland’s undefeated softball season with a no-hitter Friday, leading the visiting Falcons to a 7-0 nonleague win over the Bombers.
Rhinehart struck out 19 — all but two outs coming on Ks. A walk drawn by Adie Luchi was the only blemish.
Richland (8-1) will take another crack at last year’s 4A state runner-up at 10 a.m. Saturday. Woodinville then will play at Kamiakin at noon.
Woodinville
014
020
0
—
7
10
0
Richland
000
000
0
—
0
0
5
Highlights: W, T. Rhinehart 7IP-0H-0R-1BB-19K; 2x4, RBI; Grover 2x4, HR, 2R, 2 RBI. R, Luchi 0x1, BB.
KAMIAKIN 13-9, KENNEWICK 3-2: AyJay Mullholland scored seven runs, and the visiting Braves (7-2, 4-2) rallied behind a couple of nice pitching performances from Mya Moore and Andria Skeels to get the doubleheader sweep over the Lions (1-9, 0-6) in MCC play.
Moore gave up three runs on five hits and struck out six in her complete game performance in the first half. She also went 5-for-7 at the plate on the day with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Skeels went the distance in the second game and gave up two runs on five hits. She whacked four doubles and a triple on the day.
Kamiakin
400
033
3
—
13
15
1
Kennewick
002
001
0
—
3
5
2
Highlights: Ka, AyJay Mulholland 2x4, BB, 4R; Andria Skeels 3x5, 3 2b, 3RBI, R; Mya Moore 7IP-5H-3R-6K-2BB, 2x3, 2BB, 2RBI, R; Olivia McCallister 2x2, 2b, R; Lexi Brown 3x4, 3b, 2RBI, R. Ke, Marivel Macias 1-R HR; Tierra Townsend 1x2, BB, RBI.
Kamiakin
510
021
0
—
9
17
0
Kennewick
001
001
0
—
2
5
3
Highlights: Ka, Mulholland 3x3, 2b, 3b, 2BB, 3R, 3SB; Skeels 2x4, 2b, 3b, R, RBI, 7IP-5H-2R-6K-0BB; Moore 3x4, 2b, 2R, RBI; Macy Christianson 3x4, 2b, R. Ke, Macias 2b; Nylacia Lizima 2x3.
HANFORD 22, PASCO 7: Tori Kison tripled three times, scored four times and drove in three runs to lead the Falcons in the second game of an MCC road doubleheader.
Gabby Skurka added four hits, and Ashley Stewart also scored four runs for the Falcons.
Hanford
173
74
—
22
21
5
Pasco
230
02
—
7
10
3
Highlights: H, Morgan Plumbtree 5IP-10H-5ER-0BB-2K; Ashley Stewart 2x3, 3B, 4R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Annie Polster 2x5, 3B, 3 RBI; Gabby Turner 3x3, 3B, 3R, 3 RBI; Tori Kison 3x4, 4R, 3 3B, 3 RBI; Gabby Skurka 4x5, 3B, 2R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Haley Coleman 2x3, 3R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Danyelle Moore 2x2, 2R, 2 RBI. P, Blanca Perez 2x4; Ashley Sark 2x3; Bailee Mack 2x3, 2R; Kelsey Mader 2x3.
