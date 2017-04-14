Baseball: Pitching powers Chiawana sweep over Richland

Note: Because of technical difficulties with the Game Changer website, some of Friday’s games were unreported.
CHIAWANA 7-6, RICHLAND 4-1: Marco Romero and Brayde Hirai delivered solid starting pitching performances and Andrew Vargas closed the door in both games to give the host Riverhawks a doubleheader sweep over the Bombers in MCC play.
Troy Simpkins hit a double and a triple, and Miguel Barragan had a two-run homer in the first game to pace the Chiawana attack. Romero gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings before turning it over to Vargas.
Hirai threw six innings of two-hit ball and Riley Cissne drove in three runs to lead the Riverhawks (8-4, 4-2) in the second game.
Josh Mendoza had four hits on the day for Richland (5-5, 3-3), and Adam Weissenfels hit a solo homer in the first game.
Richland
001
102
0
—
4
7
1
Chiawana
005
020
x
—
7
9
0
Highlights: R, Adam Weissenfels 1x1, 1-R HR, 3BB; Josh Mendoza 2x4, 2b; Kevin Augustine 2x4, R. C, Troy Simpkins 2x4, 2b, 3b, R, RBI; Miguel Barragan 2-R HR, BB; Riley Cissne 2x3, R, RBI; Marco Romero 5.1IP-7H-4R-1K-4BB; Andrew Vargas 1.2IP-0H-0R-2K-3BB.
Richland
000
100
0
—
1
2
1
Chiawana
130
020
x
—
6
9
1
Highlights: R, Alex Chapman 2IP-4H-0ER-6K-1BB, Mendoza 2x3, RBI. C, Brayde Hirai 6IP-2H-1ER-2BB-9K; Vargas 1IP-0H-0R-1BB-3K, 2x4, RBI; Trent Simpkins 2x4, RBI; Cissne 2x3, R, 3 RBI.
HANFORD 5, KAMIAKIN 4: Desmond Samples’ one-out, pinch-hit single in the bottom of the seventh scored Austin Young for the winning run as the Falcons countered a Braves rally with one of their own in the second game of an MCC doubleheader at Wait Field.
Brad Poletski and Gage Young singled to lead off the inning, and Austin Young came on as a pinch runner. One out later, Samples lashed a ground ball through the left side of the infield for the game-winner.
Tyson Brown went 4-for-4 for the Kamiakin, including an RBI single in the top of the seventh as the Braves scored twice to tie the game.
Kamiakin
010
001
2
—
4
9
4
Hanford
030
010
1
—
5
5
1
Highlights: K, Chase Grillo 3.1IP-2H-1ER-2K-5BB; Chase Krumm 3IP-4H-1ER-5K-3BB; Carson Green 2B; Kohlter Trimble 2x2, 2B; Tyson Brown 4x4. H, Shane Martin 5IP-1ER-1K-2BB; Brad Poletski 2x4, 2B; Robert Young 2 BB, 2 SB.
KENNEWICK 7-19, PASCO 5-1: Swintek hit a pinch-hit single as the Lions scored two runs in the ninth to eke out an MCC win over host Pasco.
Mason Machart came on in the third inning in relief for Kennewick and wound up throwing seven innings for the well-earned win.
Jacob Koenig-Smith and Trevor Crawford each had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
The second game had far less drama, with the Lions scoring 14 runs in the third to end all doubt. Kyle Riche went 3 for 4 with five RBIs for Kennewick, which saw 11 different players cross home plate.
Kennewick
302
000
002
—
7
13
2
Pasco
200
030
000
—
5
13
2
Highlights: K, Mason Machart 7IP-10H-2ER-3BB-6K; Trent Sellers 2x5, 2B; Brayden Collier 2x5, 2B, RBI, R; Tim Gee 2x5, 2R, R; Easton Stevens 2x3, 3B, RBI, 2R, 2 SB; Cooper Shelby 3B, 2 RBI, R; Kyle Benton 2x5. P, Ryley Kasma 4IP-3H-2ER-3BB-4K; Jacob Koenig-Smith 3x5, 2B, 2R, 2 RBI; Trevor Crawford 2x5, 2B, 2 RBI; Zeff Rivas 2x4; Bryan Edwards 3x4.
Kennewick
01(14)
13
—
19
13
0
Pasco
100
00
—
1
6
3
Highlights: K, Blake Collier 4IP-5H-1R; Gavin Watters 1IP-1H-2BB; Easton Stevens 2B, 2R, 3 RBI; Kyle Richie 2 2B; Talon Lafontaine 2x3, RBI; Brayden Collier 3R; Kyle Riche 3x4, 5 RBI, 2R; Kyle Benton 2x3, RBI, 2R.
WALLA WALLA 8, SOUTHRIDGE 7: Mason Knowles hit a two-run single and Mitch Lesmeister drove home the winner as Wa-Hi scored three in the bottom of the seventh after the Suns scored two in the top of an MCC nightcap.
Lesmiester went 4 for 5 and also threw 6 1/3 innings.
Jake Harvey and Noah Weber each hit doubles for Southridge. Lane Hailey and Sergio Midili had RBI singles for the Suns in the seventh.
Southridge
011
003
2
—
7
8
1
Walla Walla
111
020
3
—
8
9
2
Highlights: S, Jake Harvey 2B; Noah Weber 2B, RBI; Wesley Hickman 2x4, RBI. WW, Mitch Lesmeister 6.1IP-6H-4ER-5BB-2K, 4x5, 2 RBI; Carter Davis .2IP-2H-0R-0BB-2K; Mason Knowles 3 RBI.
