Baseball: Berry leads Richland to sweep over Wa-Hi

RICHLAND 9-8, WALLA WALLA 3-2: Christian Berry pitched five innings, striking out seven, then helped his cause at the play, hitting a double and a solo home as the Bombers won the second game and swept the Blue Devils in Mid-Columbia Conference action in Richland.
Casey Perryman drove in two runs in the second game, while Adam Weissenfels went 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.
In the opener, Weissenfels scored four times and Derek Harder drove in two runs for Richland.
Connor Lemma had the hot bat for Walla Walla, hitting a double and driving in all three runs.
Walla Walla
003
000
0
—
3
8
0
Richland
201
024
x
—
9
8
1
Highlights: WW, Connor Lemma 2x4, 2b, 3RBI. R, Adam Weissenfels 1x1, 2b, 2BB, 4R, RBI; Derek Harder 1x2, BB, 2RBI, R; Alex Chapman 1IP-0H-0R-0BB.
Walla Walla
001
001
0
—
2
7
2
Richland
013
211
x
—
8
12
2
Highlights: Mitch Lesmeister (W) 2x3, 2B; Carter Davis (W) 2x3, 2B; Adam Weissenfels (R) 3x3, 2 RBI, 2R; Casey Perryman (R) 2x4, 3B, 2 RBI; Christian Berry (R) 3x3, 2B, HR, 2R, 5IP, 7K; Derek Harder 3x3, 3R, 2 SB.
CHIAWANA 10-0, KENNEWICK 8-3: The Riverhawks and Lions played to an doubleheader split in MCC action at Roy Johnson Field in Kennewick.
Chiawana (6-4, 2-2) scored four runs in the top of the seventh of the first game to get a come-from-behind victory. Andrew Vargas closed it out with 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief to get the win.
Trent Sellers and Austin Macias combined for a three-hit shutout in the second game to help Kennewick (5-5, 1-3) salvage the split.
Chiawana
110
310
4
—
10
11
0
Kennewick
100
313
0
—
8
8
3
Highlights: C, Brayden Childs 3R, RBI; Riley Cissne 2x4, 2RBI, R; Collin Favor 2x2, 2BB, 2R, RBI; Andrew Vargas 1.2IP-0H-0R-3K-2BB. K, Trent Sellers 3b, R, RBI, SB; Talon LaFontaine 2b, BB, R, SB.
Chiawana
000
000
0
—
0
3
2
Kennewick
000
012
x
—
3
4
0
Highlights: C, Troy Simpkins 2x2, BB, SB; Caden Kaelber 5.2IP-4H-3R-1ER-10K-4BB. K, Trent Sellers 5.2IP-2H-0R- 8K-7BB; Austin Macias 1.1IP-1H-0R-1K-0BB; Cooper Shelby 2x3, SB.
SOUTHRIDGE 8-7, HANFORD 7-0: The host Suns rattled the bats late in the first game, then got a complete-game shutout from Tyson Daniels in the second to earn a doubleheader sweep over the Falcons in MCC play.
Southridge didn’t score a run in the first six innings of the first game, but made it count when it did, pushing six men across the plate to tie the score at the end of the seventh, then scoring two more to win it in the eighth. Jake Harvey ended it with a walk-off base hit that scored Noah Weber.
Daniels scattered three hits and three walks to get the shutout in the second game.
Hanford
031
100
11
—
7
12
1
Southridge
000
000
62
—
8
8
1
Highlights: H, Brad Poletski 2x2, RBI; Robert Young 2b, BB, 2RBI, R, SB; Desmond Samples 2x2, 2b, 2BB, 2RBI, R; Ryan Nix 6IP-2H-2R-4K-5BB. S, Tracer Bjorge 3x4, 2R, RBI, SB.
Hanford
000
000
0
—
0
3
0
Southridge
310
201
x
—
7
9
1
Highlights: S, Tyson Daniels 7IP-3H-0R-1K-3BB; Nick Grade 2x4, RBI; Mason Martin 2x3, BB, 2RBI, R; Casey Proctor 2x3, R.
KAMIAKIN 10-11, PASCO 0-2: Nick Irwin threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout in the first game, and Tyson Brown drove in five runs in the second to lead the host Braves to a doubleheader sweep over the Bulldogs (3-7, 0-4) in MCC play.
Ryan Dearing also had a big second game for Kamiakin (7-2, 3-1), reaching base safely all four times he came to the plate while mashing a double and a triple and scoring three times. Chase Krumm and Nelson Degarmo combined to throw three perfect innings of relief to maintain the big lead.
Pasco
000
00
—
0
2
6
Kamiakin
600
31
—
10
5
1
Highlights: K, Nick Irwin 5IP-2H-0R-3K-0BB; Nate Gee 1x1, BB, 3RBI, R, SF; Carson Green 2x3, 2 2b, 2R, RBI, SB.
Pasco
002
000
0
—
2
1
0
Kamiakin
402
230
x
—
11
12
1
Highlights: K, Ryan Dearing 2x2, 2b, 3b, 2BB, 3R, RBI; Tyson Brown 2x2, 2b, 5RBI, R, SF; Gee 2x4, 3b, R, RBI; DJ Cooke 2x4, 2RBI, SB; Chase Krumm 2IP-0H-0R-0BB.
KIONA-BENTON 9-19, GOLDENDALE 0-4: Lino Rivera threw four perfect innings in the first game, then went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the second to lead the host Bears to a doubleheader sweep in nonconference play.
Robert Russum went 3-for-4 with a double to pace the Ki-Be bats in the first game, and Abe Rheinshmidt went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs to lead them in the second.
Goldendale
000
000
0
—
0
3
4
Kiona-Benton
311
103
x
—
9
12
1
Highlights: KB, Clayton Johns 2x2, 2R; Robert Russum 3x4, 2b, 2RBI, R, 2IP-2H-0R-1K-1BB; Lino Rivera 4IP-0H-0R-7K-0BB.
Goldendale
001
21
—
4
3
1
Kiona-Benton
3(10)0
6x
—
19
13
2
Highlights: KB, Ron Lewis 1x1, 2BB, 3R, RBI; Zane Smith 1x2, 2b, 2BB, 2R, 3RBI; Rivera 2x3, 3RBI, 2R, BB; Abe Rheinschmidt 4x4, 2 2b, 5RBI, 2R; Xavier Roman 2x3, 2b, 2R, RBI; Ben Victry 3IP-1H-1R-5K-2BB.
