Softball: Andrews hits 2 HRs, pitches CG to lead Richland past Kamiakin

RICHLAND 10, KAMIAKIN 5: Brandi Andrews launched two home runs at the plate and threw a complete game in the circle to lead the visiting Bombers lock up a season sweep of their MCC foe.
Both of Andrews homers came in the first two innings, helped Richland (6-0, 4-0) get out to a 7-0 lead by the middle of the fourth.
Andrea Skeels hit a two-run homer for Kamiakin (5-2, 3-2).
Richland
231
101
2
—
10
12
2
Kamiakin
000
320
0
—
5
10
0
Highlights: R, Sydney Perryman 2x5, 2R; Brandi Andrews 3x4, 2HR, 5RBI, 2R, BB, 7IP-10H-5R-4ER-13K-1BB; Clarissa Lopez 2x4, BB, 2RBI. K, Lynsie Miracle 2x4, 3b, R, RBI; Andrea Skeels 2-R HR; Dani Mastaler 3x4, 2b, RBI.
WALLA WALLA 17, PASCO 2 (5): Tara Krivoshein drove in six runs and scored twice, Emma Sweet went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and 2RBIs, and the host Blue Devils blew out the Bulldogs to complete the season sweep.
Kamryn Coleman pitched the first two innings for Walla Walla (8-1) and allowed just two base runners — both reached on errors. She also went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored on offense.
Pasco
000
20
—
2
6
1
Walla Walla
51(10)
1x
—
17
18
2
Highlights: WW, Lauren Hoe 3x3, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 2SB; Kamryn Coleman 2x3, 2b, BB, 2R, RBI, SB, 2IP-0H-0R-4K-0BB; Alexis Barreras 2x2, 2RBI, R, SB; Emma Sweet 4x4, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB; Tara Krivoshein 2x3, 2b, 6RBI, 2R.
SOUTHRIDGE 6, KENNEWICK 5: Emme Ball went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run that turned out to be the game-winner for the host Suns in the MCC battle.
Ball’s homer in the bottom of the fifth was Southridge’s last score, which gave it a 6-3 lead. Kennewick pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to extend the game.
Kennewick
002
010
2
—
5
5
3
Southridge
221
010
x
—
6
8
2
Highlights: K, Marivel Macias 1x2, 3RBI, SF. S, Sydney Stoner 2RBI, R; Emmee Ball 2x3, HR, 2b, 2RBI, R. Madison Hoopes 1x2, 2b, R, RBI.
