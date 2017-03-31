Prep softball roundup: Moore, Skeels pitch Kamiakin to sweep over Pasco

KAMIAKIN 6-19, PASCO 1-0: Mya Moore and Andria Skeels delivered dominant pitching performances, and the host Braves (5-1, 3-1) swept the Bulldogs in an MCC doubleheader.
Moore struck out 12 and gave up just one run on two hits in the first game, and Skeels threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout in the second.
Lynsie Miracle collected two hits in each of the games and scored three runs on the day. Lexi Brown paced the Kamiakin bats in the second game, going 4-for-4 with a double, a triple two RBIs and four runs scored.
Pasco
000
001
0
—
1
4
4
Kamiakin
100
140
x
—
6
8
0
Highlights: K, Mya Moore 6IP-2H-1R-12K-4BB, 1x3, RBI; Lynsie Miracle 2x3, R, SB; Macy Christianson 1x2, 2RBI, R, SF.
Pasco
000
00
—
0
3
2
Kamiakin
853
3x
—
19
17
0
Highlights: K, Andria Skeels 5IP-3H-0R-8K-0BB, 2x3, B, R; AyJay Mulholland 2x3, 3b, BB, 3R, RBI, 2SB; Miracle 2x2, 2BB, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB; Christianson 1x1, 3RBI, SF; Lexi Brown 4x4, 2b, 3b, 4R, 2RBI; Dani Mastaler 1x1, BB, 2R, 2RBI, SF, SB; Olivia McCallister 2x3, 2b, 4RBI, R, SF; Rachael George 2x3, BB, 3R, RBI, BB.
RICHLAND 6-8, HANFORD 2-3: The visiting Bombers swept their cross-town rival in an MCC doubleheader, but needed late-inning heroics in both games to do it.
The first game was tied at two-all after seven innings, but a two-run single by Amanda Brown, and two-RBI double by Addison Pettit in the top of the eighth put a quick end to extra innings. Brandi Andrews went the distance for Richland, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out seven.
Richland led 3-1 heading into the seventh inning of the second game, but used a five-run frame to make the win a bit more comfortable. Andrews smacked a solo home run and went 3-for-4 in the nightcap, and Kaylie Northrop pitched 4 2/3 innings to get the win.
Richland
100
100
04
—
6
11
2
Hanford
001
100
00
—
2
4
0
Highlights: R, Sydney Perryman 2x3, BB, 2R; Miranda Camacho 2x2, 2b, RBI; Amanda Brown 1x1, 2RBI; Addison Pettit 2x4, 2 2b, 2RBI, R; Brandi Andrews 8IP-4H-2R-7K-2BB. H, Ashley Stewart 1x3, 3b, R.
Richland
201
000
5
—
8
11
0
Hanford
000
010
2
—
3
9
3
Highlights: R, Andrews 3x4, HR, 2R, RBI; Baylei Ozuna 2x4, R, RBI; Emily Garza 2x3, R, RBI; Kaylie Northrop 4.2IP-7H-1R-0BB. H, Tori Kison 3x4, 3b, 2RBI; Haley Coleman 3x4, 2b, RBI; Ashley Stewart 2x3, 2R.
WALLA WALLA 20-4, KENNEWICK 0-2: Kamryn Coleman pitched all 11 innings for the host Blue Devils and didn’t give up an earned run, leading Walla Walla to a sweep in an MCC doubleheader.
Coleman threw a five-inning no-hitter in the first game, and twin sisters Lauren and Faith Hoe combined to go 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two home runs, nine RBIs and six runs scored to get Walla Walla a blowout, mercy-rule win.
The second game was much tighter, and Kennewick led for much of it after scoring twice in the top of the first. But Walla Walla took the lead with a three-run fifth, capped by an Emma Sweet RBI single, and the game was called in the middle of the sixth because of darkness.
Kennewick
000
00
—
0
0
0
Walla Walla
853
4x
—
20
15
0
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 5IP-0H-0R-6K-1BB, 2x4, 3b, 2R, SB; Lauren Hoe 2x2, 2b, HR, 3BB, 6RBI, 3R, SB; Meghan Yenney 2x3, 2b, 2BB, 4RBI, R; Faith Hoe 2x3, 3b, HR, BB, 3RBI, 3R, BB; Emma Sweet 4x4, 2 2b, 3R, RBI; Tara Krivoshein 1x3, 2RBI, 2R.
Kennewick
200
000
—
2
3
2
Walla Walla
000
13x
—
4
6
4
Highlights: K, Alexis Davis 5IP-6H-4R-1ER-2K-2BB. WW, Coleman 6IP-3H-2R-0ER-5K-2BB, 1x2, BB, R; E.Sweet 2x3, 2b, R, RBI.
CHIAWANA 12-7, SOUTHRIDGE 2-1: Fueled by a couple solid pitching performances from Annalisa McKinney and Mailie Bishop, the host Riverhawks delivered in a potentially tricky matchup against the Suns (3-6, 1-2) by sweeping the MCC doubleheader.
McKinney scattered seven hits for two runs and pitched all six innings of the first game, and Bishop gave up just one run on three hits in the second. Bishop also went 3-for-3 in the first game and drove in five runs on the day.
Morgan Hirai went 6-for-8 with a double, a triple and five runs scored to lead Chiawana (7-2, 4-0) at the dish. Bailie Bunger collected four hits and also scored five times.
Southridge
002
000
—
2
7
0
Chiawana
322
311
—
12
13
4
Highlights: C, Morgan Hirai 4x4, 3b, 3R, 3RBI; Bailie Bunger 2x3, HR, HBP, 2R, RBI; Maile Bishop 3x3, 3RBI, R; Annalisa McKinney 6IP-7H-2R-1ER-1K-2BB.
Southridge
000
001
0
—
1
3
3
Chiawana
401
020
0
—
7
10
2
Highlights: C, Bishop 7IP-3H-1R-6K-3BB, 2RBI, SF; Hirai 2x4, 2b, 2R; Bunger 2x3, 3b, 3R, 3RBI.
RIVER VIEW 16-6, KIONA-BENTON 15-21: Some late-inning heroics helped the host Panthers earn a doubleheader split in SCAC East play.
River View trailed 15-11 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Jadyn Kohl capped a five-run rally with a walk-off, two-RBI double to seal the win.
Kiona-Benton rattled off 20 runs in the first three innings of the second game, and pounded out 26 hits in the mercy-rule shortened contest to salvage the split.
Kiona-Benton
133
340
1
—
15
18
1
River View
001
703
5
—
16
17
5
Highlights: KB, not repoted. RV, Jazmine Curtis 2 2b; Brooklyn Chavez 3b; Chey O’Hair 3 RBI.
Kiona-Benton
866
10
—
21
26
0
River View
005
10
—
6
12
3
Highlights: KB, not reported. Devyn Holden 3x3, 2b; Dakota Dickinson 3b.
WARDEN 25-8, ROYAL 2-1: Ashlyn Yammane went 6-for-6 on the day and accounted for eight runs in the opener of an SCAC East sweep of the visiting Knights.
Bailey Whitney doubled twice, tripled and drove in four runs for the Cougars in the first game.
Royal
010
01
—
2
3
1
Warden
1(16)4
4x
—
25
16
1
Highlights: Royal—Vonstein HR. Warden—Ashlyn Yamane 3x3, 4R, 4 RBI; Bailey Whitney 3x5, 2 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Amanda Contreras 2x3, 2 2B.
Royal
100
000
0
—
1
5
1
Warden
400
112
x
—
8
12
2
Highlights: Warden—Yamane 3x3; Leanne Martinez 2x4.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NORTH IDAHO 11-14, COLUMBIA BASIN 3-6: The visiting Hawks pounded out 12 hits in both games, but had a tough time pushing enough runs across as the plate as they were swept by the Cardinals in an NWAC doubleheader.
The first game was tight after three innings, NIC led 2-1, but the Cardinals exploded for nine runs in the last three frames to win the six-inning affair.
Pitchers had a tough time keeping the ball in the yard in the second game as CBC’s Diamond Franco, Taylor Ramey and Ivey Uppinghouse, and NIC’s Kayla Curtan, Kennedy Anderson and Ana Raynor each hit a home run. CBC led 6-0 midway through the second, but trailed 11-6 by the end of the third and couldn’t push across another run.
CBC
010
020
—
3
12
1
North Idaho
200
126
—
11
17
0
Highlights: CBC, Ivey Uppinghouse 2x3, HR, R, RBI; Maddy Lesser 2x2, R; MoniQue Maldonado 2x2, 2b, 2RBI. NI, Kalyna Korok 2x4, 2b, HR, 2R, RBI; Ana Raynor 2x4, 2R, RBI, 2SB; Jamie Yurick 3x3, 2b, 2R, RBI; Megan Carver 2x4, 2b, 4RBI, R; Kayla Moore 6IP-12H-3R-3K-0BB.
CBC
420
00
—
6
12
2
North Idaho
065
03
—
14
10
0
Highlights: CBC, Diamond Franco HR, 2R, RBI; Taylor Ramey 3x3, HR, 2R, RBI; Uppinghouse HR, 2RBI, R. NI, Raynor 3x3, 2b, HR, 4RBI, 3R; Kayla Curtan 2x4, HR, 2RBI, R; Kennedy Anderson 2x3, HR, 3RBI, R, SB, SF.
Comments