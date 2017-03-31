Prep baseball roundup: Wa-Hi baseball sweeps Kennewick with pair of walk-off wins

The Walla Walla High School baseball team had no shortage of pitching and clutch hits, as the host Blue Devils hit two walk-off winners in a doubleheader sweep over Kennewick in Mid-Columbia Conference play, winning both games by a score of 3-2.
Walla Walla trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh of the first game when Mitch Lesmeister ripped a one-out, two-run double to end it. Dexter Aichele started on the mound for Walla Walla and gave up just one earned run in his six innings of work.
Kennewick scored runs in the third and fifth innings of the second game, only to have Walla Walla answer in the bottom of those frames. Tied at two-all in the bottom of the seventh, Scott Golden picked up his fourth hit of the day, a one-out, walk-off double to right field that plated Seth Ahrens.
Turner Edwards started the second game for Walla Walla and gave up a run on two hits in five innings. Trent Sellers went the distance for Kennewick, scattering eight hits for three runs while scoring twice on offense.
Kennewick
010
001
0
—
2
6
1
Walla Walla
000
100
2
—
3
7
3
Highlights: K, Cooper Shelby 5IP-4H-1R-6K-3BB, 2BB, SB; Trent Sellers 2x4, SB; Talon Lafontaine 1x2, R, SAC. WW, Mitch Lesmeister 2x3, 2b, 3b, BB, 2RBI, R, SB; Scott Golden 2x4, R; Dexter Aichele 6IP-5H-2R-1ER-5K-2BB.
Kennewick
000
101
0
—
2
6
1
Walla Walla
000
101
1
—
3
8
2
Highlights: K, Sellers 1x3, HBP, 2R, 6.1IP-8H-3R-7K-2BB; Easton Stevens 2x3, RBI. WW, Turner Edwards 5IP-2H-1R-3K-0BB; Golden 2x4, 2b, RBI; Taylor Hamada 2x3, 2b, R.
HANFORD 12-10, PASCO 2-0: The Falcons collected 14 hits in each half of their doubleheader sweep of the host Bulldogs (3-5, 0-2) in the MCC opener for both teams.
Carsten Manderbach had four hits and drove in three runs on the day, and Robert Young went reached base eight times and scored four runs to lead Hanford (4-3, 2-0) at the plate.
Shane Martin started Game 1 for Hanford and Ryan Nix Game 2, and neither gave up an earned run.
Hanford
000
306
3
—
12
14
3
Pasco
002
000
0
—
2
3
3
Highlights: H, Carsten Manderbach 2x5, R, RBI; Ryan Tucker 2x4, 2b, 2R, RBI; Robert Young 1x2, 2b, 3BB, R, RBI; Gage Young 2x4, 2 2b, 3RBI, R; Brady White 4x5, R, RBI; Joey Duberstein 2x3, 2b, BB, 2R, RBI; Shane Martin 6.2IP-3H-2R-0ER-5K-3BB. P, Keaton Stewart 2x4, R.
Hanford
120
34
—
10
14
0
Pasco
000
00
—
0
1
1
Highlights: H, Ryan Nix 5IP-1H-0R-7K-0BB; R.Young 2x2, 2BB, 3R; White 2x2, 2b, BB, R, RBI; Manderbach 2x3, 2RBI, R, SF; Austin Young 3x3, 2R, SB; Nathan Fickle 2x3, 2b, 2R, 2RBI, SB.
KAMIAKIN 9-2, CHIAWANA 4-3: Two of the MCC’s most promising teams played to a stalemate, as the Braves split a doubleheader with the host Riverhawks.
Chiawana led 3-0 after the first two innings of the first game, but Kamiakin rallied from there. Dan Berg went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the attack, and Nick Irwin went the distance on the mound, scattering 10 hits and striking out seven.
Andrew Vargas closed out the second game, pitching 2 1/3 innings of no-hit relief, and he scored the walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh.
Kamiakin
002
151
0
—
9
7
1
Chiawana
120
010
0
—
4
10
1
Highlights: K, Nick Irwin R, RBI, BB, 7IP-10H-4R-3ER-7K-0BB; Ryan Dearing 1x3, 2BB, R, RBI, 2SB; Kholter Trimble 1x2, BB, HBP, 3R; Dan Berg 3x3, BB, 3RBI. C, Austin Bennion 2.2IP, 2H, 1R, 1K, 2BB; Miguel Barragan 2x4, RBI; Trent Simpkins 1x3, 2b, RBI.
Kamiakin
011
000
0
—
2
3
4
Chiawana
010
001
1
—
3
6
0
Highlights: K, Carson Green 2x2, 2b, 3b, BB, R, SB; Chase Grillo 5IP-4H-1R-5K-3BB. C, Andrew Vargas 2x4, 2b, R, SB, 2.1IP-0H-0R-5K-3BB.
KIONA-BENTON 10-11, RIVER VIEW 0-2: The visiting Bears had their bats rolling in picking up an SCAC East doubleheader sweep.
Leno Rivera threw a 3-hit shutout for Ki-Be in the first game, striking out eight Panthers. Clayton Johns went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Bears at the plate.
River View scored a run in the bottom of the first in the nightcap, and led until Ki-Be put three on the board in the fourth. Ron Lewis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace the attack.
Kiona-Benton
004
15
—
10
9
0
River View
000
00
—
0
3
0
Highlights: Lino Rivera 5IP-3H-R-8K-0BB, 2BB, HBP, R, RBI; Clayton Johns 2x4, HR, 3RBI, 2R; Robert Russum, 2x3, 2R, SB; Ron Lewis 1x3, 2b, BB, 2RBI, R; Zane Smith 1x3, HBP, 2RBI, R.
Kiona-Benton
000
371
—
11
11
0
River View
100
001
—
2
5
1
Highlights: KB, Lewis 3x4, BB, 2RBI, R; Johns 1x2, 2BB, 2R; Ane Rheinschmidt 2x2, BB, R; Russum 2R, 2RBI, 2.1IP-1H-1R-4K-1BB. RV, Jared Brown 1x3, 2b, R, RBI.
