Prep baseball roundup: Tri-Cities Prep, Liberty Christian earn doubleheader sweeps

TRI-CITIES PREP 13-20, DESALES 2-1: Trent Mercado dominated at the plate and on the hill in the first game, Logan Mercado drove in seven runs and scored four himself in the second game, and the visiting Jaguars rolled to a doubleheader sweep in EWAC play.
Trent Mercado went 3-for-5 and scored three runs, while pitching four innings of one-run ball in Game 1. Carter Ritala closed out the final three innings, and got all nine of his outs via the strikeout.
Logan Mercado went 4-for-4 with two doubles while accounting for 11 runs in the mercy-rule shortened second game.
Tri-Cities Prep
201
352
2
—
13
11
3
DeSales
001
001
0
—
2
3
7
Highlights: TCP, Trent Mercado 3x5, 3R, 2SB, 4IP-3H-1R-4K-2BB; Carter Ritala 3x5, 2R, 2RBI, 3IP-0H-1R-9K-2BB; Jacob Amato 3b, 5R, RBI; Jared Hartwig 3x5, R, RBI;
Tri-Cities Prep
04(11)
14
—
20
18
0
DeSales
000
00
—
1
5
2
Highlights: TCP, Logan Mercado 4x4, 2 2b, 7RBI, 4R; Chase Wilson 2x4, 3RBI, R, SB; Amato 1x2, 3b, BB, 3RBI, 2R, SB; Ritala 3x5, 3RBI; Colin Dickson 3x3, 3R.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 19-16, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 3-8: Mason Sullivan went 6-for-8 with a home run and eight RBIs, Ryan Hansen went 7-for-10 while driving in six runs and scoring six times, and the host Patriots cruised to a doubleheader sweep in EWAC play.
Riley Sullivan also had a big day for LC, going 4-for-6 with a double, a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs.
WWVA
120
00
—
3
7
2
Liberty Christian
34(11)
1x
—
19
16
1
Highlights: LC, KJ Moo Young 2b, 5RBI, 2R; Mason Sullivan 4x4, 2 2b, 4RBI, 3R; Noah Hayden 3IP-0R-5K; Riley Sullivan 2x2, 2b, 3R; Ryan Hansen 4x5, 2b, 3R, 3RBI.
WWVA
060
002
0
—
8
8
8
Liberty Christian
920
032
x
—
16
9
3
Highlights: LC, Hansen 3x5, 3RBI, 3R; Sullivan 2x4, HR, 4RBI; Charley Bonham 2b, 2R.
