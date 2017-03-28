Prep softball roundup: Andrews’ shutout leads Richland past Kamiakin

RICHLAND 4, KAMIAKIN 0: Brandi Andrews threw a complete-game shutout, and the host Bombers got on the board early to pick up a key MCC win.
Richland only had three hits, but Miranda Camacho delivered the biggest one in the bottom of the first when she doubled home Sydney Perryman, then later scored on a passed ball. The Bombers led 3-0 after the first inning and tacked on another run in the second.
Kamiakin
000
000
0
—
0
5
1
Richland
310
000
x
—
4
3
1
Highlights: K, Macy Christianson 2x3; Mya Moore 2.1IP-0H-0R-2K-1BB. R, Brandi Andrews 7IP-5H-0R-8K-3BB; Miranda Camacho 1x2, 2b, 2BB, R, RBI, SB; Sydney Perryman 3BB, R, SB.
WALLA WALLA 25, PASCO 0 (5): Lauren Hoe went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored, and the visiting Blue Devils used a 12-run second inning to get a mercy-rule win in MCC play.
Faith Hoe hit a three-run dinger as a part of her 3-for-4 day and Tara Krivoshein scored five runs for Walla Walla (5-1). Kamryn Coleman and Alexis Barreras combined for the shutout, combining to give up just five hits and striking out seven.
Sarah McEnderfer was the lone bright spot for Pasco, going 3-for-3 with a double.
Walla Walla
2(12)3
17
—
25
19
1
Pasco
000
00
—
0
5
9
Highlights: WW, Lauren Hoe 4x4, 2 2b, 2BB, 4R, 4RBI, 2SB; Meghan Yenney 2x5, 2b, BB, 3R, 2RBI, SB; Faith Hoe 3x4, HR, 2BB, 4RBI, 2R; Tara Krivoshein 2x3, 2b, BB, 5R, RBI, SB; Kamryn Coleman 2IP-2H-0R-5K-0BB; Alexis Barreras 3IP-3H-0R-2K-0BB. P, Sarah McEnderfer 3x3, 2b.
SOUTHRIDGE 8, KENNEWICK 2: Freshman Bailey Rose picked up the win in the circle for the visiting Suns and went 2-for-3 at the plate in the MCC play.
Marlee Martin, also a freshman, went 2-for-4 with a pair of triples for Southridge, and Tierra Townsend hit safely all three times she came to the plate for Kennewick.
Southridge
203
102
0
—
8
10
1
Kennewick
000
110
0
—
2
6
4
Highlights: S, Bailey Rose 7IP-6H-2R-10K, 2x3; Marlee Martin 2x4, 2 3b. K, Tierra Townsend 3x3, Alexis Davis 8K.
CHIAWANA 9, HANFORD 4: Maile Bishop hit a two-run home run in a four-run third inning, and pitched a complete game to lead the Riverhawks to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Falcons.
Junior lead-off hitter Sam Cissne went 4-for-5 with a triple for Chiawana, while Annalisa McKinney drive in two runs.
Malinda Ham drove in two runs for Hanford, which was outhit 15-6.
Chiawana
214
110
0
—
9
15
2
Hanford
200
101
0
—
4
6
2
Highlights: Sam Cissne (C) 4x5, 3B, 2R; Morgan Hirai (C) 3x4, 2B, 2R; Annalisa McKinney (C) 2x3, 2B, 2 RBI; Bailie Bunger (C) 2B; Maile Bishop (C) 3x4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 7IP, 6H, 3K, 2BB; Ashley Stewart (H) 2B; Danyelle Moore (H) 2B, Malinda Ham (H) 2 RBI; Gabby Turner (H) 2R.
COLLEGE PLACE 14-17, GRANGER 4-3: Ellie Christensen went 6-for-6 and drove in eight runs to lead the host Hawks to a nonconference doubleheader sweep.
Teisha Payne went 5-for-5 and scored seven runs on the day for College Place (4-2, 2-2), and Paris Orchard hit a pair of triples, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher in the second game.
Granger
120
01
—
4
2
1
College Place
430
34
—
14
14
3
Highlights: CP, Ellie Christensen 4x4, 4RBI; Natalie Orchard 3x4, 3 R; Teisha Payne 3x3, 3R, RBI; Paris Orchard 2x3, 3b, 3RBI.
Granger
300
00
—
3
2
5
College Place
545
3x
—
17
8
0
Highlights: CP, Payne 2x2, 3b, RBI, 4R; P.Orchard 4IP-6K, 1x2, 3b, RBI; Christensen 2x2, 2 3b, 4RBI, 3R; Jenna Mendoza 1x1, RBI, 3R.
LA SALLE 26-16, WAHLUKE 9-2: The host Warriors were mercy-ruled twice in a nonconference doubleheader.
Linescores and highlights for La Salle were not reported.
Game 1 highlights: LS, not reported. W, Karina Martinez 1x3, 3b; Areli Barajas 2x3, 2RBI.
Game 2 highlights: LS, not reported. W, Martinez 1x3.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
