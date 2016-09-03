Southridge gets win for new coach Keith Munson

Zayid Al-Ghani ran for two touchdowns and Mason Martin connected with Brycen Kelly for two more as the Southridge Suns beat the Wenatchee Panthers 32-18 on Saturday in the season opener for both at Lampson Stadium.
Taylor Ambrose and Jordan Walters each had an interception for Southridge, which also got two safeties from its defense.
Gavin Willingham opened the scoring for the Suns with a rushing touchdown.
“It was a good day,” first-year Suns coach Keith Munson said. “We had some mistakes which were fundamental, so we can fix those. We have some things to work on, but that’s the ebb and flow of football.”
CHIAWANA 50, MOSES LAKE 6: Andrew Vargas ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Riverhawks to a road win over the Chiefs.
Vargas scored 7 minutes into the game, and the rout was on. The all-state running back scored on runs 40, 75 and 13 yards.
The Riverhawks, who also got two touchdowns from Trent Simpkins, including a 20-yard interception return, led 33-0 at the half.
Simpkins ran for 92 yards, while Tayden Jenkins added 69 yards on two carries.
Chiawana
13
20
8
9
—
50
Moses Lake
0
0
6
0
—
6
SCORING PLAYS
C—Andrew Vargas 40 run (Ryan Lowry kick)
C—Josiah Richardson 20 pass from Trop Simpkins (kick failed)
C—Trent Simpkins 75 run (kick failed)
C—Vargas 75 run (Lowry kick)
C—Vargas 13 run (Lowry kick)
ML—Brandon Griffith TD run (PAT failed)
C—Hayden Carrasco 29 pass from Troy Simpkins (Enoch Vargas run)
C—Trent Simpkins 20 INT return (PAT failed)
C—FG Ryan Lowry 42
STATISTICS
RUSHING — C, Andrew Vargas 22-234, Troy Simpkins 4-8, Trent Simpkins 4-92, Tayden Jenkins 2-69; ML, Brandon Griffith 7-31, Wes Harrington 9-17, Draven Navarez 7-17, Sean kenny 4-4, B.J. Mullin 1-6.
PASSING — C, Troy Simpkins 4-10-0-57, Enoch Vargas 1-1-0-(minus 2); ML, Griffith 7-18-2-81; Harrington 4-9-0-55.
RECEIVING — C, Josiah Richardson 1-20, Hayden Carrasco 3-37, Tayden Jenkins 1-(minus2); ML, Navarez 1-6, Kenny 2-17, Mullin 2-18, Kyler Haneberg 1-32, Cameron Duke 2-9, Matt Vasquez 1-8.
LEWISTON (Idaho) 54, WALLA WALLA 28: Four key turnovers hurt the Blue Devils in their season opener against the Bengals.
“They didn’t beat us up or manhandle us, we turned the ball over three times on their front porch and once on ours,” Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw said. “You aren’t going to win many games when you do that. Now, you regroup and you go on.”
The Blue Devils got four rushing touchdowns from Brennan Barberich of 2, 44, 6 and 16 yards.
Colton Richardson threw six TD passes for the Bengals, five to Riley Way.
“We played an awfully good football team,” Hisaw said. “We played a lot of kids, we executed well. We fought, scratched and clawed within 12 or 13 in the third quarter, but couldn’t get it done.”
Walla Walla
0
6
14
8
—
28
Lewiston
13
7
21
14
—
54
SCORING PLAYS
L—Riley Way 42 pass from Colton Richardson (kick failed)
L—Keeshawn Clarke 1 run (Lane Grant kick)
W—Brennan Barberich 2 run (kick failed)
L—Way 22 pass from Richardson (Grant kick)
L—Levi Speer 3 run (Grant kick)
W—Barberich 44 run (kick failed)
L—Alex Light 26 pass from Richardson (Grant kick)
W—Barberich 6 run (Barberich run)
L—Way 15 pass from Richardson (Grant kick)
W—Barberich 16 run (Mitchell Leismeister run)
L—Way 14 pass from Richardson (kick failed)
L—Way 15 pass from Richardson (Grant kick)
CONNELL 41, OTHELLO 16: Trying to build off a semifinal appearance in the 2015 Class 1A state playoffs, the Connell Eagles got their season off to a fast start with a big win over Othello.
Senior running back Jaxs Whitby returned to top form for the Eagles, carrying the ball 18 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
Connell
13
14
7
6
—
40
Othello
6
3
7
0
—
16
SCORING PLAYS
C — Steven Kroontje 17 pass from Brian Hawkins (kick failed)
O — 26 pass (kick failed)
C — 12 fumble return (kick)
C — Jaxs Whitby 1 run (kick)
O — 27 field goal
C — Whitby 27 run (kick)
O — 10 pass (kick)
C — 1 run (kick)
C — Whitby 61 run (kick failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — C, Whitby 18-194-1, Hawkins 3-12
PASSING — C, Hawkins 11-21-142
RECEIVING — C, Kroontje 4-75
OMAK 51, RIVER VIEW 28: Kanen Ables threw for four touchdowns and ran one in himself and the Omak Pioneers never trailed against the visiting Panthers.
Omak took a 38-6 lead into the half and scored the first 25 points of the game. River View quarterback Kaden Lee rallied the Panthers in the second half, throwing two touchdowns in the third quarter.
River View
0
6
16
6
—
28
Omak
18
20
7
6
—
51
SCORING PLAYS
O — Brandon Cate 15 run (kick blocked)
O — Lonnie Cawston 1 pass from Kanen Ables (2 pt failed)
O — Ables 1 run (2 pt failed)
O — Nolan Springer 76 pass from Ables (kick)
RV — Kody Hamlin 7 pass from Kaden Lee (2 pt failed)
O — Anthony Rankin-Smith 7 run (kick failed)
O — Springer 45 pass from Ables (kick)
RV — Gabe Richards 37 pass from Lee (2 pt)
RV — Alex Beitz 27 pass from Lee (2 pt)
O — Cawston 9 pass from Ables (kick blocked)
RV — Spencer Westherby 5 run (2 pt failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV, Weatherby 12-136, Kolten Anderson 3-22, Kaden Lew 3-15.
PASSING — RV, Lee 10-19-158.
RECEIVING — RV, Westherby 4-56, Richards 1-37, Beitz 3-35, Hamlin 4-30.
OKANOGAN 28, WARDEN 26: In their first game back at the 1A classification, the Warden Cougars nearly pulled off an upset over the host Bulldogs.
The Cougars scored with almost no time left on the clock to pull within two points, but on failed the ensuing two-point conversion as time expired. Warden coach Robert Areredondo told his team after the game, “We just ran out of time.”
Warden quarterback Tanner Skone impressed in the first game of his senior campaign, throwing for 215 yards with four total touchdowns — three passing, one rushing. Jameson Harris was the Cougars’ workhorse, racking up 100 yards on 10 carries.
Warden
7
0
13
6
—
26
Okanogan
7
7
7
7
—
28
Soccer
PASCO 3, EASTMONT 1: Jasmine McCarter scored two goals and Alexis Eubanks had a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs rolled to a nonleague victory Saturday over the Wildcats at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Megan Wilkinson and Jaidyn Alexander also had assists for Pasco, which improve to 2-0.
LEWISTON 2, CHIAWANA 0: Madison Haas had a goal and an assist to lead the Bengals past the host Riverhawks in nonleague play.
Scoring: L, Aberash Miller (Madison Haas). L, Haas (Tori Frei). Shots: L 6, C 6. Saves: L, Cassie Williamson 2; C, Alisha Ramos 1.
Volleyball
Grandview went 0-2 at their own jamboree Saturday, dropping matches to West Valley (Yakima) and Prosser.
The Greyhounds, who start one junior, four sophomores and one freshman, lost 25-15, 25-14, 15-11 to the Rams, then fell 25-5, 25-15, 15-10 to the Mustangs.
West Valley went 2-0 on the day with a win over Prosser.
