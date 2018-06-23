Royal’s Christensen rallies East past West in All-Star game

In a very real way, Triston Cullen set the whole thing in motion Tuesday.
From the start of the Earl Barden All-Star Classic week, the Zillah senior expressed so much excitement and enthusiasm that the entire East squad embraced his outward joy and made him a team captain.
At halftime in Saturday’s 24th annual game, after five days together, the East presented Cullen with its most inspirational award.
And inspire he did.
Behind that infectious big smile is one fierce competitor and from his spot as an edge rusher he and his defensive teammates owned the second half, giving the East a chance to rally for a 20-12 victory at Zaepfel Stadium.
The West, with two Big Sky Conference-bound quarterbacks, bolted to a 12-0 lead and was well on its way to a third score when the tide turned with the first of three interceptions.
The East’s defense took over from there, allowing just 27 yards and two first downs in the second half, and record-setting receiving by Royal’s Corbin Christensen provided the comeback offense.
“Triston was an easy pick for most inspirational because he was just so nice and supportive of everyone,” said Christensen, who scored all 20 of the East’s points with three touchdowns and two PATs. “He laughs and jokes and makes everybody feel involved.”
Cullen’s involvement could be plainly seen on his helmet, which had so many stickers and decals from other teammates that it was impossible to tell it was a Zillah helmet.
“I just love football and this whole week as been awesome,” the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Cullen. “It’s an honor to be here, and I was excited to just get picked. I was so excited about this I guess it rubbed off. I had fun keeping the guys hyped.”
While the attrition of the East’s charged-up defense kept the West’s early damage at two touchdowns, it took some time to take control of the scoreboard.
In fact, through three quarters, the East still trailed 12-6 and had some drive-sustaining issues of its own. Until, that is, the playbook got simplified to this: Throw it to the tall Royal kid.
Newport’s Koa Pancho connected with Christensen on gains of 36 and 21 yards to start the final quarter, the latter tying the game, and on the next possession Selah’s Zak Donato found the SCAC East player of the year for the second time on an end zone fade route.
“Zak throws a nice fade ball,” said Christensen, whose father and grandfather played in the East-West All-State game. “We had a good chemistry and it felt easy.”
Christensen, who led Royal to a third straight Class 1A state title last fall, caught six passes for 105 yards and set Barden records for the most receiving touchdowns and points scored.
“I had no idea what to expect this week. I was just hoping the guys here would be cool enough to get along with,” he said. “But this is a great bunch of guys. It was easy to create a chemistry and we took that into the game.”
Christensen was the obvious choice for the East’s offensive MVP award, and Aberdeen’s Kylan Touch got the defensive honor. North Kitsap’s Dax Solis (offensive) and Kalama’s Corbyn Byrnes (defensive) received the MVP awards for the West.
Donato completed 6 of 12 passes for a game-high 116 yards and two tocuhdowns and Pancho added 98 in the air and 29 on the ground.
Donato was joined by Selah teammate and lineman Cole Christianson, East Valley’s Alex Hampton and Granger’s Robert Berger contributed to the ground game, and Naches Valley’s Austin Greenwalt recorded a sack on the West’s final possession of the game.
The East’s pass rush and pursuit, which resulted in nine tackles for a loss, never let the prolific passing tandem of Meridian’s Simon Burkett (Eastern Washington recruit) and Nooksack Valley’s Casey Bauman (Montana State) find any time or rhythm. They combined for 11 completions, 85 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
“Everybody made a difference,” said Cullen, who will join Donato at Eastern Oregon University in the fall. “The defense just got after it. We had a good pass rush, we shut down the run and got the edge sealed off. It was fun watching a defense played like that and an honor to be a part of it.”
