He broke his neck. Now this Tri-Cities athlete is off and running

Marisa Morales had tears in her eyes watching her son, Gabe, walk at Chiawana's recent graduation.
Most parents get a little teary at such events, but for the Morales family, it was nothing shy of a miracle that Gabe managed that, and much more, since breaking his neck three years ago.
"Graduation, every single cross county meet and track meet, I cry every time," she said. "I just think of how blessed we are to have the opportunity to be there. Not only is he participating, but look where we were three years ago. The doctors said he should be a quadriplegic."
Not only has Gabe recovered, but he recently signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track at Whitworth University in Spokane, where he plans to major in finance or economics.
"He was a good athlete before, but after his injury it changed his perspective and his drive," said his mother. "It's crazy that he is going to run at the college level. I don't think he'd be doing that if he hadn't got hurt."
The worst summer ever
It was the first day of summer vacation 2015. Gabe had just finished his freshman year at Chiawana.
He and his friends celebrated with a camping trip at Hood Park near Burbank.
They were doing tricks off the swing set. Gabe tried to flip out, but he landed awkwardly.
"I couldn't feel anything below my neck for a couple of minutes," Gabe said. "Once feeling came back, it took 20 minutes to walk back to our campsite, where it took three minutes to get there."
"I called my dad because I thought my mom would freak out," Gabe said.
Once at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the emergency room doctor told him and his dad, Roman, that he didn't think the injury was too serious, but wanted to get X-rays.
"When the scans came back, the doctor whipped open the curtains and said, 'You broke your neck,' " Gabe said. "They immediately made plans to fly me to Seattle."
The scans showed Gabe had a dislocated fracture of the C6 and C7 vertebra. His vertebrae were resting on his spinal cord, which should have severed it.
"Every move we made put him at risk to be a quadriplegic," Marisa Morales said. "It's unbelievable that he made it that far. God had his hand on him."
A trip to Seattle, 2 surgeries
Marisa Morales flew to Seattle with Gabe.
"When we got to Harborview (Medical Center), there was a team of doctors waiting for us," she said.
His first surgery was to attach a halo device to his head to stabilize the cervical spine. The second was to fix the damage.
"They cut in through my throat and moved everything out of the way," Gabe said. "Then fixed my spine, put everything back in place and removed the halo.
"My throat hurt for a couple of weeks."
The surgery left him with a plate and four screws in his neck, and a neck brace that became a part of his daily routine for months.
While Gabe is a bit nonchalant about the ordeal, his mom was not.
"A lot of feelings were going trough my head at the time," she said. "That this is my son laying there and we don't know what the future holds. We have such a strong faith and I knew God had his hand on him."
Rehab is boring
Gabe spent three months wearing the neck brace and six months in physical therapy.
"The whole time I was in the hospital, it wasn't a big deal to me," he said. "It never hit me until I got home. I couldn't do anything and the boredom wore on me."
Gabe lost 40 percent of the strength in his left hand and had issues with his motor skills. He also had to regain his sense of balance and he tried to keep in shape. He has since regained the strength in his hand.
"I got really good at wall sits," he said. "After the brace came off, the muscles were so stiff in my neck and I had to work on getting my range of motion back. I still can't turn my head as far as I use to. I used to take my brace to school because part way through the day I would be tired of holding up my head."
Gabe missed cross country season that fall, but played basketball in the winter, then ran track in the spring. His junior and seniors years he ran cross country and track.
The future
Marisa Morales knows she can't wrap him up in bubble wrap to protect him, but she says she will always worry.
"I think I am a worrier by nature," she said. "I have learned it doesn't do me any good. I think he has learned his lesson from his actions. I just pray that when he walks out the door that he makes good choices."
Gabe started off the summer with a camping trip with friends to Wallowa Lake this week.
"Me and my friends, we do some dumb things and sometimes someone gets hurt," Gabe said. "I do feel fortunate, and I try to be more careful."
Which his mom says is the best she can hope for.
