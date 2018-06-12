Pitcher rushes to console losing friend after striking him out for championship win

A high school baseball game in St. Paul, Minn., ended with a touching moment on June 6 when the winning pitcher stopped to console his childhood friend before joining his team’s celebration.
Kamiakin football team heads to state

High School Football

Kamiakin High School students provided a rousing sendoff Thursday morning as the football team departed for Tacoma to square off against O'Dea High School for the 3A state title. The game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Tacoma Dome.

Smaller schools advance in playoffs

Defending state champion Royal beats Colville 27-6, will play La Salle. Connell defeats Montesano 48-28, will play Meridian. Zillah edges Freeman 49-42 in triple overtime, will play Deer Park. Dayton Waitsburg over Tri-Cities Prep 34-14, will play

Football playoffs in full swing

Richland shuts out Sunnyside 41-0, will play Bothell at home on Saturday. Chiawana loses 38-28 to Skyview. Kamiakin beats Gig Harbor 45-0, will play Bonney Lake at home on Saturday. Southridge loses to Lakes 34-17.

Soccer playoffs down to semifinals

Hanford beats Kentridge 1-0, will play West Valley of Yakima. Southridge over Lakeside 2-1, will play Bishop Blanchet. Selah beats East Valley of Spokane 2-1, will play Columbia River. La Salle defeats Elma 5-2, will play Cascade of Leavenworth.

This week's statistical stars

Chiawana RB Andrew Vargas runs for 245 yards and three touchdowns, finishes with 2,783 yards for third-best season in state history. Richland QB Paxton Stevens passes for six touchdowns. Connell RB Jaxs Whitby rushes for 257 yards and four touchdo

Five things to watch this weekend

In football, Royal versus La Salle, Bothell versus Richland, Bonney Lake versus Kamiakin and Connell versus Meridian. In soccer, Hanford, Southridge, Selah, La Salle and West Valley compete in state semifinals.