Chiawana boys earn a share of 4A track title

The Chiawana boys track team earned 10 points by winning the 4x400 relay Saturday at the 4A track and field championships, giving them just enough points to create a four-way tie for first place in the team standings.
The Riverhawks, Issaquah, Camas and Bothell all had 74 points, while Walla was just behind with 73.
"We were third in the 4x4 by 0.04 of a second or we win it all by ourselves," Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw said. "We had an awesome weekend."
Chiawana's 4x400 team of Bennie Alferness, Sisay West, Teddy Hunter and Cameron Breier turned in a personal best time of 3 minutes, 20.97 seconds — nearly 3 seconds faster than second-place Bothell.
The Riverhawks also lowered their school record in the event.
Walla Walla's team of Sam Sievertsen, Javon Handcox, Henry Farnum, and Jared McAlvey were third in a time of 3:23.43.
The Blue Devils also got a silver medal from Patrick Utschinski in the discus with a toss of 172-9.
The Kamiakin boys were second in the 3A team standings with 85 points. Gig Harbor won the team title with 144.
Ryan Child picked up team points in the 3,200 for the Braves, finishing third in a time of 9:20.91.
The Kamiakin girls were fifth with 62 points. Katie Petsch, who was second in the 100 meters, also picked up points in the 200 for the Braves, finishing sixth in a time of 25.96.
Southridge's Wade Yocum was sixth in the the 3A boys 400 meters (51.03), while Hanford's Amanda Fraga was seventh in the 4A girls 400 (58.63).
At the 1A state meet at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Connell's Halli Whitby won the girls discus title with a throw of 126-11 — more than 13 feet better than the next competitor.
In the boys high jump, Columbia-Burbank's William Vernam was sixth with a height of 6 feet.
