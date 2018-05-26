3 more golds for Mid-Columbia athletes at state track

There was no way Johan Correa was going to get beat.
The Kennewick junior said he heard the roar of the crowd as he neared the finish line of the 3A state 800-meter race, indicating that Gig Harbor's Peter Smith was right behind him.
Correa turned on the afterburners and captured gold in the event he has not lost all year. His time was 1 minute, 51.51 seconds, a personal best by nearly 2 seconds.
"I wanted to win this race more than anything," Correa said. "I was happy with my time. My goal was to win state for Kennewick. They have done so much me."
The Lions also got a title from Moses McAnich in the boys javelin with a toss of 184-11, more than 8 feet farther than his previous best.
In the 4A meet, Chiawana senior Germain Barnes, who won gold in the 110 hurdles Friday, added to his treasure trove Saturday with a gold in the 300 hurdles.
Correa got out to a quick start, taking up residence in the first lane.
"I wanted to have the lead so (Smith) would have to go outside and I would have the advantage," he said. "On the last lap, I looked back once. I was running hard, and when I heard the people going crazy, I knew he was close."
Correa also was second in the 1,600 on Thursday.
"Johan is the first state champion we have had in the boys 800," Kennewick coach Ty Cronenwett said. "We have had kids on the podium, but he is the first boys state champion in my eight years (in any event)."
Cronenwett said the credit goes to Correa, who puts in the work.
"Johan is the most dedicated and competitive kid I have ever seen," Cronenwett said. "Never have I had a kid who has held himself to a higher standard. He wants to be the best."
Kamiakin's Jonah Franco, who is headed to Boise State, finished eighth in a time of 2:02.82.
"I am happy for him," Correa said. "No one else in the league is close to me but him. He pushes me."
In the 3A girls 800-meter run, Kennewick's Geraldin Correa-Cambino was fourth (2:13.85), while Kamiakin's Hannah Paulsen was seventh (2:16.98).
Richland's Bailee Carr was fourth in the girls 4A 800, turning in a time of 2:12.61.
Barnes ran a personal-best 37.79 seconds to secure his sweep in the hurdles. His previous best time was 37.91.
"Going into the 300s, I had in my mind that I wanted to win it, but not just for myself, but for my teammates who believed in me, and for the MCC (Mid-Columbia Conference)," said Barnes, who will continue his track career at Colorado State University. "It was a great way to end my senior year."
Also earning a medal in 4A 300s was Walla Walla's Jared McAlvey, who was fourth in a time of 38.90. In the 3A race, Kamiakin's Parker Morgan was fourth (39.69).
The Kamiakin girls continued to have success in the 4x200 relay, placing second Saturday behind Mercer Island with a time of 1:43.20. The Braves have been first or second in the event since 2011.
This year's team was comprised of freshmen Rachel Harper and Paulsen and juniors Britney Donais and Katie Petsch.
Southridge (Reegan Moll, Emily Meek, Mahek Bhandal, Kassadi Suitonu) finished sixth in the 4x200 in a time of 1:44.91.
In the 4A 4x200, Hanford (Amanda Fraga, Erica Seiler, Sophia Sherman, Nyenuchi Okemgbo) was fifth with a time of 1:42.85.
Petsch and Donais finished second and third in the 3A 100-meter race. Petsch ran a 12.37, while Donais, in Lane 8, came in at 12.38.
In the field events, Walla Walla Javelin throwers Noelani Helm (134-10) and Emma Wenzel (132-7) finishd third and fourth.
In the girls 3A high jump, Kennewick's Monica Kaylor was second with a height of 5-4.
In the boys 4A high jump, Hanford's Connor Woodward (6-5) finished second, while Wa-Hi's Mason Eacker-Rude (6-5) tied for third. Tyler Cronk of Kentridge, who won the Pasco Invite with a leap of 7-3, won the event at 6-9.
In the 3A boys long jump, Kamiakin junior Jaxson Nichols soared 21-11 1/4 to finish fourth. It is the ninth-best mark in Kamiakin history.
At the 1A state meet at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Connell senior Seer Deines won the boys shot put with a mark of 55-5 1/4, beating the second-place man by nine inches.
Deines is headed to Montana State to play football.
In the 1A girls javelin, River View senior Morgan Munson finished second with a toss of 135-4.
Comments