Chiawana's Barnes strikes gold at state in 110 hurdles

Germain Barnes was determined to make something good come of Day 2 at the 4A track and field championships.
After the Chiawana senior failed to make the finals in the 100 meters and the Riverhawks' 4x100 relay team finished three spots out of the finals, Barnes stepped to the starting line in the 110 hurdles and worked out his frustrations.
The result? A first-place finish in a personal best time of 14.38 seconds at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma.
"Well, yeah, I wasn’t too hurt about not making the 100 (meter) finals because the hurdles is what I came here for," Barnes said.
Barnes also will compete in the 300 hurdle finals Saturday. He had the top time in the prelims at 38.30.
In the 3A 110s, Kamiakin's Parker Morgan finished fifth in a time of 14.89. He also will be in the 300 finals on Saturday.
Southridge's Emily Meek took third in the girls 3A 100 hurdles with a personal best time of 14.92.
The Mid-Columbia field athletes continued to collect state medals, led by Walla Walla's Jahmal Mangarero with a third-place finish in the 4A javelin with a toss of 186 feet, 2 inches — more than 3 feet farther than his previous best.
Richland's Tyler Fishback was sixth with a mark of 171-2.
Kamiakin's Jaxson Nichols, with a height of 6-4, placed third in the 3A boys high jump, while Chiawana's Dion Lee soared 45-0 3/4 to place fifth in the 4A boys triple jump.
For the girls, three pole vaulters made the podium, with Richland's Shailey Kiki finishing third at 11-6, and Walla Walla's Hally Ruff fifth at 11 feet in the 4A division. In the 3A event, Kamiakin's Abby Winstead was seventh with a height of 10-6.
In the boys 4A pole vault, Richland's Logan Hendel was fifth (14-0), while Chiawana's Elijah Ruiz was sixth (14-0)
In the 4A girls shot put, Richland's Madeline Mauia's throw of 40-11 3/4 earned her a fourth-place finish.
At the 1A meet at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Connell's Seer Deines placed fourth in the discus with a mark of 146-3.
In the 1A girls shot put, Connell's Heather Hawkins placed fourth with a throw of 37-9 1/2.
