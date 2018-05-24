Kennewick's Correa runs to second-place finish at state

Kennewick junior Johan Correa shaved more than 4 seconds off his best time in the 1,600 meters Thursday, but even his personal best wasn't enough to bring home gold at the 3A track and field championships at Mt. Tahoma High School.
Correa turned in a time of 4 minutes, 12.48 seconds, finishing behind Lincoln's James Mwaura, who ran a 4:08.52.
Kamiakin's Jonah Franco finished fifth in a personal best 4:16.71.
In the 4A boys 1,600, Richland's Riley Moore was sixth in a personal best 4:15.73.
In the girls 1,600, Kennewick's Geraldin Correa-Cambino finished seventh with a time of 5:07.43, while teammate Breanna Shaffer was sixth in the javelin with a toss of 115 feet, 10 inches.
Walla Walla junior Patrick Utschinski placed third in the 4A shot put with a mark of 52-6 1/4.
Kamiakin senior Brock McCue, who is headed to Montana State, was third in the 3A shot put with a personal best throw of 54-10 1/2, just 3 inches behind the winner.
The Mid-Columbia had a slew of hurdlers advance to the finals, including Southridge's Emily Meek (15.54) in the 3A 100s, and Hanford's Nyenuchi Okemgbo (14.68) in the 4A 100s.
For the boys, Chiawana's Germain Barnes (14.79) advanced in the 4A 110s, as did Kamiakin's Parker Morgan (15.28) in the 3A 110s.
Okemgbo also was part of the Falcon's 4x400 relay team that advanced to the finals with a time of 3:58.16, breaking the school record. Also on the team are Sophia Sherman, Erica Seiler and Amanda Fraga.
In the 4A boys 4x400 relay, Chiawana won its heat in 3:24 to qualify for Saturday's final. The team is comprised of Bennie Alferness, Sisay West, Teddy Hunter and Cameron Breier.
The Kamiakin girls had the second-best time in the 4x200 relay prelims at 1:44.23 to advance to Saturday's final, where they will be joined by Southridge (1:44.97), which qualified fifth. In the 4A division, Hanford (1:43.40) moved on to the finals.
In the 2A boys pole vault, Grandview's Ricardo Abarca was third with a height of 14-3.
