Connell wrestling coaches throw each other through tables for charity

9 Chiawana dad still has the advantage on the wrestling mats ... but just barely Pause

63 Tri-Cities Prep's Maddie Brandner talks about the team's first trip to state

35 These Hanford girls are Taylor-made for victory

62 Watch Southridge wrestling take down Walla Walla

39 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12

51 Watch: Kamiakin girls soccer remains undefeated

61 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite

40 Kamiakin football team heads to state

206 Five things to watch this weekend