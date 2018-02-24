She has a hard time saying no, and Pasco High School is the better for it

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:36 These Hanford girls are Taylor-made for victory Pause 1:03 Watch Southridge wrestling take down Walla Walla 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 0:52 Watch: Kamiakin girls soccer remains undefeated 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state 3:27 Five things to watch this weekend 1:58 This week's statistical stars 3:57 Soccer playoffs down to semifinals 5:08 Smaller schools advance in playoffs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pasco wrestling tournament organizer and cheer coach Sandra Kerr is calling quits after 16 years. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Pasco wrestling tournament organizer and cheer coach Sandra Kerr is calling quits after 16 years. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald