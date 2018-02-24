She has a hard time saying no, and Pasco High School is the better for it

When Sandra Kerr handed Pasco athletic director Jake Davis her resignation, he tossed it.
After 16 years of coordinating help for Best of the West and any district or regional wrestling tournament that landed in the Pasco gym, the Pasco wife, mother and grandmother of 10 is ready to give up her “wrestling family” and focus on herself and her own family.
“I love this, but I love me too,” Kerr said. “I need to do me now. I know I will miss it, but I haven’t had a normal Christmas in 16 years. I haven’t had time to bake.”
Davis understands Kerr’s need to step back, but that doesn’t mean he has to like it.
Never miss a local story.
“She is amazing,” Davis said. “She is the behind-the-scenes person that makes all this go, and she doesn’t get enough credit for what she does for this school. We will miss her.”
One of Kerr’s final acts was coordinating table help for the 4A regional wrestling tournament earlier this month. She also makes sure the hospitality room lives up to its name. Oh, and she has been the wrestling cheer adviser for the past 10 years.
“These events can’t happen without people like Sandra,” Davis said. “You can’t replace her. You can only hope to find enough people to do what she did. To have people like her in place is priceless. The reason we get so much help is because of the relationships Sandra has built with people. It’s no secret to anyone that she does. She bleeds purple.”
Before there was Facebook and cellphones
Kerr has worked the Best of the West tournament in December for 16 years. The first two, she was a helper. After that, she became to the go-to person for almost everything.
“(Former Pasco coach) Bob Bodner sent me an email saying we needed table help,” Kerr said. “I started in October as soon as volleyball was over. I would make calls three hours a day for two months. It was that way for four years; calling, organizing table help and checking in with (former Pasco AD) Le Burns all the time. Then, I started a spread sheet.”
Then came Facebook and texting, which made things much easier. Soon, people were contacting her before she started planning.
“The past three years, I started the last week in November,” Kerr said. “People were calling me and offering to help, which is kinda cool. The past 14 years, the Pasco Leadership class has sent me kids. I was blessed with them to make this work.”
In 2009, the hospitality room duties fell in her lap. That, too, has come to run smoothly.
“The Bulldog wrestling family has been amazing,” Kerr said. “They fill the hospitality room with food. It has come to where it goes by itself. Jackie Covington has been my sidekick the last 10 or 12 years with Best of the West. We made a wonderful team, especially with the hospitality room. In 16 years, there were three years where it didn’t go as planned.”
It’s a family thing
Kerr and her husband, Grover, got involved with wrestling when their son CJ was 5 and a member of the Tri-City Mat Rattlers.
From there, they worked with the kids, then came Best of the West, and district and regional events.
Over the years, she has enlisted the help of her cousins, brothers, nieces and her children — Christopher, CJ, Tommy, Davin and Micaela. And later on, Davin’s wife Marissa joined the fold and was put to work.
“We were voluntold,” Micaela clarified.
A mother to all
For 10 years, Kerr led the Pasco cheer squad for wrestling. She accompanied them to the state tournament last weekend in her final official duty.
She also was there if a kid needed a ride home, a shoulder to cry on or a meal.
“Some of the boys have been through some hard times,” she said. “Wrestling has kept them on the straight and narrow — then and later in life. I feel privileged to have been a part of that. I hope I had a positive impact on their lives.”
The future looks bright
Kerr is not leaving her inner circle of help out in the cold. She has lists, and her beloved spreadsheets to share.
“I believe we have a lot of people who know it and they will be able to do it,” she said. “It will go off without a hitch. They don’t need me. If they do, I’m just a phone call away.”
While Kerr said she ‘hasn’t had enough,’ life checked in a couple of months ago with thyroid cancer. She had surgery and got notice a couple of weeks ago that she is cancer free.
“I just changed my perspective when I had thyroid surgery,” she said. “It took this for me to slow down and prioritize.”
Kerr had been slowly giving up a few jobs. She gave up coaching volleyball at Ochoa Middle School two years ago, and after two years as an assistant at Pasco High, that position also is gone from her daily schedule. She will continue to work as a library clerk at Ochoa.
“I’m going to go home every day and be a mom, grandma and wife,” she said. “I will have more time with my family. I love to cook. My wish is for a six-burner stove and double ovens.”
There’s something else she’d like to do.
“I want to be able to go to a basketball game,” she said. “I want to pick and choose, and just be a fan.”
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
Comments