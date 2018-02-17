Younkin dazzles at state championships, Hanford takes 10th

Skyler Younkin won the 100-yard butterfly event in 49.1 seconds (which qualifies him for All-American consideration) to help the Hanford High School swim and dive team to a 10th-place finish at the Class 4A state championships in Federal Way.
It was a busy day for Younkin, as he also took fourth in the 200 free in 1:42.69 and swam a leg of the Falcons’ eighth-place 200 medley relay team, along with Ryan Monrean, Jack Elliot and John Markillie.
Markillie added a fifth-place finish in the 500 free (4:45.76), and Monrean placed seventh in the 100 back (53.9) and eighth in the 200 free (1:45.8)
Richland took 25th in the team standings led by Addison Pollick taking 10th in the 500 free and 11th in the 100 back, and Cody McShane placing 12th in the 100 breaststroke. Walla Walla was close behind in 28th.
Powerhouse Camas added another state title to its trophy case, finishing with 232 points.
