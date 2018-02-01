Wa-Hi trio leading the way for local bowlers at state championships

Michaela Adams, Cecilia Chantel and Kayla Davis finished in the top 15 of the 4A WIAA Girls State Bowling Championships to put Walla Walla High School in fourth in the team standings on Thursday at Narrow Plaza Bowl in University Place.
Adams was the highest local finisher, tallying 1,059 pins with a high score of 210 in the third of six games to take 11th. Chantel was in 14th at 1,018 and Davis in 15th at 1,016. With a combined 4,704 pins for the team on the day, the Blue Devils trailed leader Eastmont by more than 600 pins with a slate of baker games on tap for Friday to round out competition.
Hanford’s Sara Harris finished the individual competition in 12th with 1,046 pins, edging Dani Leal of Pasco by one pin.
Chiawana also competed as a team and finished the first day in eighth out of the eight 4A schools, however, four teams finished just 102 pins or fewer ahead of its count of 4,402. McKailee Beck led the Riverhawks with 960 pins in her six games.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
