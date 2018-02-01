Members of the Hanford High School cheer team pose after winning the 3A/4A Large team WIAA state cheer championship on Saturday at Battle Ground High School. It’s the eighth state championship with coach Kim Mayer at the helm.
Members of the Hanford High School cheer team pose after winning the 3A/4A Large team WIAA state cheer championship on Saturday at Battle Ground High School. It’s the eighth state championship with coach Kim Mayer at the helm. Courtesy of the WIAA

One of the Tri-Cities’ biggest prep dynasties wins another state title

By Dustin Brennan

February 01, 2018 05:42 PM

Continuing its reign of dominance in the category, the Hanford High School cheer team scored a 86.5 on Saturday at Battle Grounds High School to win the 3A/4A Large Team state championship.

It’s the eighth time a Hanford team has won a state title under coach Kim Mayer. The Falcons also placed fourth in the 3A/4A game day super large category and ninth in 2A/3A/4A non-tumbling medium.

Next up for Hanford is the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship Feb. 10 and 11 in Orlando, Fla. The Falcons’ Non-Tumbling Super Varsity team took second at the event last year, and they took 10th in Super Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day.

Parts of nationals will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2, but the entire event will be streamed live on Varsity.com.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

