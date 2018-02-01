One of the Tri-Cities’ biggest prep dynasties wins another state title

Continuing its reign of dominance in the category, the Hanford High School cheer team scored a 86.5 on Saturday at Battle Grounds High School to win the 3A/4A Large Team state championship.
It’s the eighth time a Hanford team has won a state title under coach Kim Mayer. The Falcons also placed fourth in the 3A/4A game day super large category and ninth in 2A/3A/4A non-tumbling medium.
Next up for Hanford is the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship Feb. 10 and 11 in Orlando, Fla. The Falcons’ Non-Tumbling Super Varsity team took second at the event last year, and they took 10th in Super Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day.
Parts of nationals will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2, but the entire event will be streamed live on Varsity.com.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
