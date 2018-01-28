(From left to right) Othello’s Robert Pruneda (coach), Saul Mendoza, Oscar Ruiz, Noe Vargas and Edgar Mora pose with their hardware after winning the reserve bracket at the state chess championships on Saturday at Inglemoore High School in Seattle.
High School Sports

Check and mate: Othello rook-ies crowned kings at state chess championships

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

January 28, 2018 06:50 PM

Oscar Ruiz took eighth individually in the reserve bracket and the Othello High School chess team won gold in the bottom division at the Washington State High School Chess Championships on Saturday at Seattle’s Inglemoor High School.

Othello’s reserve bracket team comprised Ruiz, Saul Mendoza, Noe Vargas and Edgar Mora. Kamiakin’s Aaron Ngo took second amongst the reserves, and paired with Samuel Luong, the Braves finished third in the division.

Othello’s Isidro Larios, Ryan Reno, Santiago Basurto and Axel Rivera combined to place fourth in the premier bracket, the middle of the three tiers at the event. Larios was 10th as an individual.

