A lifetime of memories and mentoring; Tri-City golfing community remembers Joe Dubsky

For more than 45 years, Joe Dubsky shared his love of sports and his golf knowledge with the Tri-City community.
The former Pasco High School golf coach and longtime golf pro at Sun Willows and Canyon Lakes died Wednesday night of a heart attack. He was 75.
“It has been a sad day,” said Matt Mandell, golf pro at Canyon Lakes. “People would walk in to the pro shop and start crying, and you cry with them. Personally, walking into the shop Saturday will be hard, and him not being there sitting on the chair will be really hard. Our last conversation on Sunday, I told him I loved him and loved working with him. He said I love you to. I am so happy to have those memories.”
News of Dubsky’s death reverberated through the golfing community and the Mid-Columbia.
Never miss a local story.
“We called him The Legend,” said Saúl Martinez, who played for Dubsky from 2007-2010. “Everyone from players to coaches to golf pros — his network was unbelievable in the golf community. People knew him from all over and they loved him. His sense of humor was compelling. One of those guys people loved being around.
“Joe means to much to so many people. Whoever he coached has a Joe story. People wanted to be around him and play for him. He was loved.”
Added Pasco High athletic director Jake Davis: “I know he touched a number of student athletes’ lives. He had an infectious personality. It’s a big loss for Pasco High School, his wife Judy and the rest of his family. Our thoughts are with them.”
A mentor to many
Mandell had known Dubsky since he was in grade school. He said Dubsky had an impact on his life and so many others as well.
“He has been an icon in the Tri-Cities in all sports for 30-plus years,” Mandell said. “He supported so much, it was mind-boggling. I cannot think of a bigger influence on more kids other than Ed Troxel (former Kennewick football coach). Joe did not see the same amount of kids as Ed, but through all the years, he touched as many lives as Ed did.
“I used to hear guys at Kennewick say they would crawl across a bed of glass for Ed, and I know the guys who played for Joe would say the same. If Ed Troxel was Mr. Football, Joe was Mr. Golf.”
His former players remember him fondly.
“I remember going out to Canyon Lakes when I was in middle school hitting golf balls, and he’d be offering me advice,” said Brian Barton, who graduated from Pasco in 2007 before playing college golf. “I was excited to play for him. I had four great years with him at Pasco. He always made it fun to play with him. It was sad to hear that last night.
“Even now with my golf, he was checking in and seeing how I was doing. You wouldn’t have known he was 75. He had a will of fire. He was always really sharp and quick with a joke. A positive person to be around.”
Dubsky also helped coach basketball at River View High School, where he held practice Wednesday after school.
“He was running the JV program,” said River View coaching great Roger Sonderland, who stepped down in mid-December. “He retired from golf in Pasco, but he said he wanted to be with me when I got my 400th win. It was real tough on the boys today. Me and Joe worked so well together. He was the nicest guy around, and I was rough around the edges.
“Hard not to think about Joe without putting a smile on your face. He was a good guy. He was a fixture in the Tri-Cities.”
Joe the Pro
Mandell moved to the Tri-Cities when he was 7 or 8 year old. He first met Dubsky at Pasco Municipal Golf Course, now Sun Willows.
“He took me under his wing,” Mandell said. “He put me to work when I was 10, picking up golf balls and parking carts. The single most important thing that happened to me was when I met Joe the Pro. I wanted to be Matt the Pro. I will remember Joe forever as the person who taught how not to do it, and then how to do it. It has been the best 30-year journey of my life.”
Mandell left the Tri-Cities when he was 19, but returned in 1999 as the head pro at Canyon Lakes.
“When I got that job, I went to (owner) Mike Lundgren and said we had a chance to get an icon at our place. His biggest fear was would I be OK being Joe’s boss. I told him that he was my mentor and I could not be his boss. There was too much respect there.”
Mike Cash, the golf pro at Golfland in Pasco, first met Dubsky in 1989 when he played at Columbia Basin College.
“I moved over here from Everett and I was only here for four quarter,” Cash remembered. “I met Joe a couple of times when I was here. Nine years later, I’m working at Rancho LaQuinta Country Club in Palm Desert (Calif.). He pulled up and I was valeting cars. He remembered me. We had dinner and he offered me a job. He was the head pro at Sun Willows at the time. That was 17 years ago. He is the reason I am here.”
From there, Cash and Dubsky formed a friendship.
Replacing a legend
Martinez, Dubsky’s assistant at Pasco High the past two years, was named to replace his mentor when Dubsky stepped down last spring. Martinez said it was hard for Dubsky to give up the Pasco coaching job, but he knew it was time.
“He had been talking about retirement since I was in high school,” Martinez said. “When I had a conversation with him a couple of years ago, and he was comfortable with me taking over, which meant a lot. He always gave me valuable feedback I could apply to my game. How he taught me, is how I find myself teaching others.”
Dubsky had his fair share of good players over the past 20 years, with Barton, Saúl Martinez and Samson Martinez at the top of the list.
He chose to remain at Pasco High when Chiawana High School opened in the fall of 2009.
“He decided to stay at Pasco and coach my brother (Samson) and sister (Neydeen), even though he wasn’t the girls coach,” Saúl Martinez said. “It meant so much that he would stay even though most of the good players were in the Chiawana district. It’s hard to explain the gratitude for someone who put in the time that he did.”
When Martinez was a sophomore, Dubsky had a heart attack, and he said that was hard for him to process.
“That was one of the hardest things I went through,” Martinez said. “He had to sit down the remainder of the year. That really slowed him down, but he never gave up. That meant so much to us players. We felt that love. Our relationship with Joe started when my older sister Neddy (2008 Pasco grad) was in high school. He has been such a big part of my family. It’s hard to let him go.”
Martinez sat down with his team Thursday to talk about Dubsky.
“One story isn’t enough to explain Joe,” Martinez said. “He will be missed a lot.”
Pasco High will honor Dubsky this spring, naming the annual Pasco Invitational after the longtime coach.
“We will hold the Joe Dubsky Memorial Pasco Invitational at Sun Willows in March,” Martinez said.
Mandell said he had planned to have a Joe Dubsky Invite at Canyon Lakes, but ceded the honor to the high school.
“That belongs there,” Mandell said. “Joe is synonymous with Pasco High.”
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
Comments