Pasco and Chiawana win Mid-Columbia Conference duals

Pasco won all but three matches on the night to roll to a 54-15 Mid-Columbia Conference road victory over Kennewick.
The win puts Pasco at 6-0 in the MCC standings, with the league title on the line Saturday when the Bulldogs host Chiawana at 5 p.m.
Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez kept his perfect record intact with a 38-second pin of Kennewick’s Brody Ray at 138 pounds.
For the Lions (1-4), Dylan Holt earned a 9-1 major decision over Jay Hollibaugh at 152, Emilio Ramos posted a technical fall over Nate Torres at 160, and Chayc Ottum pinned Angel Perez in 55 seconds at 195.
Never miss a local story.
106: Eric Correa (P) d. Antonio Ramos, 8-1. 113: Nate Tovar (P) tf. Porter Brower, 22-7. 120: Daniel Jimenez (P) md. Ethan Vogtman, 11-2. 126: Miguel Hinojosa (P) won by forfeit. *132: Jordan Renteria (P) d. MJ Musa, 9-3. 138: Isaiah Gonzalez (P) p. Brody Ray, :38. 145: David Tobias (P) p. Andrew Hawkins, 1:35. 152: Dylan Holt (K) md. Jay Hollibaugh, 9-1. 160: Emilio Ramos (K) tf. Nate Torres, 16-1. 170: Avery Burrows (P) won by forfeit. 182: Jose Tovar (P) d. Braxton Brower, 3-1. 195: Chayc Ottum (K) p. Angel Perez, :55. 220: Tony Cortez (P) won by forfeit. 285: Davion Pruitt (P) p. Greg Slutskiy, 1:23.
CHIAWANA 45, HANFORD 25: The Riverhawks (4-0) were missing a couple of key guys out of their lineup, but still had enough firepower for an MCC home victory over the Falcons (3-2).
Chiawana’s Josh Alvarez, No. 3 in the Class 4A rankings, continued to dominated at 285 pounds with a 56-second pin of Angel Campos.
Hanford’s Hayden Henry (No. 9) beat Victor Silva 12-6 at 182, while Jonathan Burt (No. 10) earned a 14-0 major decision over Ian Campbell at 220, and Hunter Murphey pinned Devin Purdue in 2:35 at 120.
106: Jayson Delamora (C) won by forfeit. 113: Austin Patton (H) d. Kevin Llamas, 8-2. 120: Hunter Murphey (H) p. Devin Purdue, 2:35. 126: Glenn Siekawitch (H) d. Devyn Hernandez, 12-11. *132: Kobe Santoyo (C) p. Nate Say, 3:44. 138: Morgan McFee (C) p. Cley Green, 5:26. 145: Darius Grogan (C) p. Caleb Mendenhall, 3:24. 152: Israel Romero (C) p. Louis Werner, 3:32. 160: Tavin Blair (C) tf. David Bates, 18-3. 170: Tyson Stover (C) md. Michael Bishop, 18-7. 182: Hayden Henry (H) d. Victor Silva, 12-6. 195: Jacob Hanson (H) p. Trent Black, 1:36. 220: Jonathan Burt (H) md. Ian Campbell, 14-0. 285: Josh Alvarez (C) p. Angel Campos, :56.
Bowling
HANFORD 2, RICHLAND 2: It was a record day on the lanes for the Falcons in their MCC victory over the Bombers at Atomic Lanes.
Hanford won the second game with a 1,051 pin count, which is an MCC record.
Sara Harris rolled a 237 in the second game, more than enough to secure the MCC individual season average all-time record, according to Hanford coach Tim Faix. Unofficially, her final 210 average beats the old record (195.9) by 14 pins.
Kylee Horner rolled the top game of 257 for Hanford, while Emily Goodnight had games of 215 and 205.
Richland, which won both baker games, was led by Hayley Zilch, who posted scores of 186 and 175. Libby Bowles had a 187 in the second game.
The 4A district tournament is Jan. 25 at Bowlaway Lanes in Walla Walla.
Comments