Hanford’s Markillie sets swim meet records in Kelso

By Annie Fowler

January 16, 2018 05:11 PM

Hanford junior John Markillie earned two state qualifying marks and shattered two meet records Saturday at the Kelso Invite.

Markillie turned in a time of 2:00.09 in the 200 individual relay, besting the rest of the field by more than 7 seconds. The previous record was set in December 2015.

He also broke the 100 freestyle record with a time of 48.29. The previous record of 49.01 was set in January 2012.

Markillie also anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, both of which placed second.

John Markillie
John Markillie

Hanford’s Ryan Monrean finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:50.43), and swam on the 200 and 400 free relays, while Jack Elliott was second in the 500 free (5:05.54).

Richland senior Addison Pollick set a meet record in the 100 backstroke, clocking a 54.51. He also swam on the 200 medley relay team, along with Conor McShane, Kyle Prigge and Teddy Lai, which finished second in a season-best time of 1:44.26.

Bomber divers Ryan McClelland and Tyler Maki finished 1-2 in the 1-meter event,

Hanford finished second in the team scoring with 383 points, while Richland was third. Camas won with 529 points.

