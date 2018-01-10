Toure leads Kamiakin girls past Pasco

Oumou Toure had a game high 36 points — shooting 79 percent from the floor — to lead Kamiakin to an 84-42 Mid-Columbia Conference road win Tuesday over Pasco.
The Braves led 16-13 after the first quarter, then went on a 29-6 run in the second quarter to pull away for good.
Alexa Hazel added 13 points for Kamiakin, while Chanceler Williams chipped in 10.
Allexus Montelongo had 17 points for the Bulldogs, who shot a woeful 11-for-23 from the free-throw line, and 23 percent from the floor.
CHIAWANA 63, KENNEWICK 51: A big third quarter by the Riverhawks helped them pull away for a home win over the Lions.
Chiawana had a 24-21 lead at the half, but stretched its lead 44-32 with a 20-11 run in the third.
Kennewick’s Alicia Oatis had a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds.
Kenedy Cartwright led the Riverhawks with 16 points, while Clare Eubanks had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Macey Morales 15 points.
CONNELL 61, KIONA-BENTON 28: Madison Smith poured in 21 points, and Heather Hawkins added 18 to lead the Eagles to an SCAC East road win over the Bears.
Connell raced out to a 23-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and were never challenged.
Morgan Lowe led Ki-Be with 10 points, while Nya Calzadillas added seven.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 50, RIVER VIEW 38: Ali Martineau scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the first half to lead the Coyotes to an SCAC East road win over the Panthers.
Aaliyah Anderson had 13 points for River View, which shot just 6 of 20 from the free-throw line.
KITTITAS 59, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 48: Piper Williams scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Coyotes to a home win over the Patriots in EWAC action.
Maddie Godwin had 18 points to lead LC.
Boys Basketball
CHIAWANA 76, KENNEWICK 71 (OT): The Riverhawks rallied in the second half to overcome a 37-28 halftime deficit, then outscored the visiting Lions 11-5 in overtime for the MCC victory.
Matthew Kroner poured in a career-high 30 points, and added 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Taylor Kroll added 18 points, and Simon Lopez 15 for Chiawana, which went 7 of 10 from the free-throw line in overtime.
Ayoni Benavidez led Kennewick with 20 points, while Jenner Norwood added 18 points and nine rebounds.
WALLA WALLA 63, SOUTHRIDGE 59: The Suns made a run in the fourth quarter, but fell short to the visiting Blue Devils in MCC play.
Dylan Sullivan led Wa-Hi with 14 points, while Taylor added seven points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Anthony Jackson led Southridge with 19 points, while Tristan Smith chipped in 18.
KAMIAKIN 75, PASCO 43: Garrett Paxton scored 17 of his a game-high 24 points in the second half to lead the Braves to an MCC road win over the Bulldogs.
Kamiakin led 10-4 after the first quarter, then turned up the heat, outscoring Pasco 22-2 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Kashon Tate led Pasco with 13 points, all coming in the second half.
KIONA-BENTON 64, CONNELL 56: The Bears rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to post an SCAC East home win over the Eagles.
Ki-Be, which trailed 37-18 in the second half, used a 14-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Daniel Rizin scored 18 points to lead the Bears (9-4, 4-2 SCAC), while Abe Rheinschmidt scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 59, RIVER VIEW 51: Reece Humphreys poured in 26 points to help the Coyotes to an SCAC East home win over the Panthers.
River View went on a 25-12 run in the fourth quarter, but fell short in the end.
Darrin Roberts had 23 points to lead the Panthers.
WRESTLING
OTHELLO 39, QUINCY 31: The Jackrabbits won the first four matches on the night, but the Huskies took advantage of three pins, two forfeits, a technical fall and a major decision for a CWAC road win.
106: Josiah Barrera (O) p. D’Angelo Aguilar, 1:36. 113: Chris Melo (O) tf. Jose Buenrostro, 25-10. 120: Tanner Bushman (Q) d. Arturo Solorio, 8-4. 126: Jaxon Rocha (O) p. Damion Casillas, 1:45. 132: Jovani Espindola (O) md. Jesus Buenrostro, 11-0. 138: Jeremy Mendez (O) p. Julian Trejo, 4:55. 145: Devon Salcedo (Q) p. Levin Garza, 2:25. 152: Nate Ramirez (Q) p. Juan Martinez, 5:38. 160: Mykenzi Realme (Q) d. Eric Gomez, 11-3. 170: Victor Tafoya (Q) d. Easton Roylance, 14-8. 182: Ray Robinson (Q) d. Bernie Garza Jr., 6-5. 195: Jerry Hodges (Q) p. Nicholas Alvarez, 5:28. 220: David Guzman (O) won by forfeit. 285: Isaiah Perez (O) won by forfeit.
PROSSER 40, EPHRATA 39: Andrew Showman won his biggest match of the year, pinning Alan Macedo at 182 pounds to help the Mustang to a CWAC home win over the Tigers.
The six points proved to be valuable as Ephrata’s Mac Laird pinned Tyler Landa at 195 in the final bout of the match.
106: Kelvin Sager (E) p. Diego Contreras. 113: Alex Martinez (P) won by forfeit. 120: Clay Johns (E) d. Jacob Torres, 6-0. 126: Taylor Lakey (P) p. Cienna Stagman. 132: Kameron Merrick (P) p. Carter Cox. 138: Mat Hudak (P) md. Juan Mendoza, 10-0. 145: Barceno Placido (E) p. Jorge Uribe. 152: Corbin Sager (E) p. Alex Eggleston. 160: Will Anderson (E) won by injury default. 170: Logan Candanoza (P) p. Carter Mills. 182: Andrew Showman (P) p. Alan Macedo. 195: Mac Laird (E) p. Tyler Landa. 220: Dalton Hudson (P) p. Kevin Pelayo. 285: Efren Bedolla (E) won by forfeit.
Bowling
WALLA WALLA 4, RICHLAND 0: It was a record-breaking day for both teams, but the Blue Devils came away with the MCC win at Atomic Bowl behind games of 195 and 235 from senior Kayla Davis.
Walla Walla set a season record for a game-high score when they combined for an 856 in the second game to break their previous mark of 847.
Richland also rolled a season-best mark in the second game with an 804, topping their previous pin count of 689.
Marissa Sullivan led the Bombers with games of 154 and 197.
HANFORD 3, SELAH 1: The Falcons set an MCC second record with 2,275 pins in their MCC win over the Vikings at Minda Lanes.
Sarah Harris had high games of 210 and 254 for Hanford, while Emily Goodnight rolled games of 214 and 202.
“This was a huge positive swing for the Falcons after last week (a 3-1 loss to Pasco),” Hanford coach Tim Faix said.
CHIAWANA 3, CONNELL 1: The Riverhawks won everything but the second baker game to beat the Eagles in MCC action at Go Bowl in Pasco.
Caitlynne Burke led Chiawana (7-4) with a 145-181 series.
Isabel Lopez rolled a 154 in the second game for Connell (0-11), while Lexi Olson added a 153.
Swimming
Hanford was the big winner on the day in the MCC meet at Whitman College in Walla Walla.
The Falcons won all four of their duals, and Ryan Monrean won the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and was on the winning 200 free relay team.
Hanford also got a pair of wins from Jack Elliott (50 free and 100 breaststroke).
Richland’s Addison Pollick had the top times in the 500 free and 100 backstroke.
Team scores: Hanford 104, Chiawana 36; Chiawana 61, Pasco 60; Richland 119, Chiawana 33; Walla Walla 138, Chiawana 22; Hanford 85, Pasco 41; Hanford 85, Richland 80; Hanford 86, Walla Walla 84; Richland 117.5, Pasco 37.5; Walla Walla 137, Pasco 25; Walla Walla 98, Richland 72; 200 medley relay: Richland (Pollick, McShane, Ky.Prigge, Ka.Prigge), 1:44.97; 200 freestyle: John Markillie (H), 1:50.22; 200 individual medley: Ryan Monrean (H), 2:02.61; 50 freestyle: Jack Elliott (H), 24.09; 100 butterfly: Ryan Monrean (H), 57.36; 100 freestyle: Luke Elmenhurst (WW), 51.17; 500 freestyle: Addison Pollick (R), 5:09.16; 200 freestyle relay: Hanford (Monrean, Nemeth, Elliott, Markillie), 1:34.43; 100 backstroke: Addison Pollick (R), 55.38; 100 breaststroke: Jack Elliott (H), 1:04.37; 400 freestyle relay: Hanford, 3:31.50.
