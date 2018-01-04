Mid-Columbia: Hanford pins its way to victory in return to MCC action

WRESTLING

HANFORD 72, RICHLAND 12: In a dominating performance, Jonathan Burt (220 pounds), Austin Patton (113), Glenn Siekawitch (120), Hunter Murphey (126), Nate Say (132), Josh Say (138), Cley Green (145), Louis Werner (152) and Hayden Henry (182) recorded pins to lead the host Falcons to a win Thursday in an MCC dual.

Kaiden James (285) and Patrick Workman (160) scored Richland’s only points by pinning their opponents.

Hanford’s Taylor Wilson scored a victory by forfeit at 106 pounds in the boys dual. She also pinned Pasco’s Cynthia Cisneros in a 100-pound girls bout.

OTHELLO 48, EPHRATA 19: The host Huskies toppled the Tigers in a CWAC dual.

Key wins for Othello included: No. 3 Chris Melo’s 10-3 upset decision over top-ranked Sammy Flores in the 113-pound bout; Josiah Barrera winning 13-11 over Kevin Sagerat at 106; and DJ Guzman pinning Kevin Pelayo in 2:47 at 220.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WARDEN 63, RIVER VIEW 59 (OT): Bailey Whitnee scored 27 points to lead the host Cougars to their first win of the season in a wild SCAC East affair.

Devyn Holden sunk seven 3-pointers to lead River View (6-4, 3-1) with 24 points, while Morgan Munson chipped in 16 points and Serenity Kinsey 15.

BOWLING

WALLA WALLA 4, CHIAWANA 0: Kayla Davis caught fire and rolled a 279 as the host Blue Devils swept aside the Riverhawks in MCC action.

Caitlynne Burke was Chiawana’s high-scorer with a 158.

PASCO 3, HANFORD 1: Brandy Castaneda rolled a 204 to lead the host Bulldogs to an MCC victory.

Hanford’s Sara Harris had a match-high 213, but Pasco won the total pin count 1,850-1,683.

SELAH 4, RICHLAND 0: Libby Bowles rolled a 162 and 152 to lead the Bombers in the loss. Despite getting swept, Richland lost the first scratch game 628-620, and fell by just one pin in the first baker game.