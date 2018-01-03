Chase powers Connell boys past La Salle

Silas Chase scored a career-high 33 points Tuesday to lead Connell to a 56-48 nonleauge road win over La Salle
“That is a tough place for us to play,” Eagles coach Davin O’Brien said. “It’s the first time we have won there in my four years here. Any road win a good win.”
Chase a 6-foot-2 guard, three 3-pointers and went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. He also had 13 rebounds.
Austin Smith added 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Payton Riner handed out eight assists.
Kieran Kershaw scored 20 points and Desmond Judd grabbed 19 rebounds for the Lightning.
The Eagles (6-3) will host Columbia-Burbank on Friday, and will play at Royal on Saturday.
The Knights are No. 7 in the Class 1A RPI rankings, while Kiona-Benton is No. 8 and Connell comes in at No. 9
“Our league is the deepest it has ever been,” O’Brien said.
ELLENSBURG 63, PROSSER 56: Steele Venters scored 29 to lead the Bulldogs to a CWAC road win over the Mustangs.
Ellensburg outscored Prosser over the first three quarters to improve to 7-1 in league play.
Andre Vanguardia scored 14 lead the Mustangs (3-5, 2-5 CWAC), while Haden Hicks added 12 points and Chase Courtney 10.
“Boys played a pretty good game tonight,” Prosser coach Toby Cox said. “The defense looked more active and aggressive. Once we can put a full game together, we will be a threat to all teams in the CWAC.”
WAPATO 77, GRANDVIEW 71: Gunner Chronis scored 17 of his game-high 33 points in the first quarter, but the Greyhounds fell short in a home loss to the Wolves.
Waptao, which won its third game in a row, got 27 points from DaMarius Brown.
SELAH 81, OTHELLO 48: Elijah Pepper poured in 27 points, hauled down 17 rebounds, and handed out eight assists to lead the undefeated Vikings to a CWAC road win over the Huskies.
Kyler Villarreal led Othello with 20 points.
RITZVILLE 49, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 43: The Broncos outscored the Coyotes 27-21 in the second half to pull away for a nonleague win in Burbank.
Reece Humphreys led Burbank with a game-high 17 points — nine of which came in the fourth quarter — while Gilbert Hernandez added 13 points.
Bryce Kelly led Ritzville with 12 points.
Girls basketball
WAPATO 73, GRANDVIEW 62: The Wolves took advantage of 27 turnovers, and went on a 23-18 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a CWAC road over the Greyhounds.
Michelle Ruiz scored 14 points, and Bailey Duis had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Grandview.
Jade Garza led Wapato with 23 points.
“Wapato is a good team that always seems to find a way to win,” Prosser coach Glenn Braman said. “You have to play your best basketball if you want a chance to beat them. I think our league may be one of the deepest in the state. Each night you are going to play tough teams, in tough environments and you have to run your offense, rebound well, and play great defensively if you want a chance to win.”
PROSSER 49, ELLENSBURG 38: Brooke Wheeler had 14 points, and Marissa Cortes added 12 to lead the Mustangs to a CWAC road win over the Bulldogs.
Kalli Fahey led Ellensburg with 12 points.
LA SALLE 74, CONNELL 57: Heather Hawkins scored 20 points, and Madison Smith added 14, but the Eagles fell short in a nonleague road game against the Lightning.
Tatiana White scored 16 points, and Grace McGree had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for La Salle.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 56, RITZVILLE 30: Ali Martineau scored a game-high 19 points — all in the first three quarters — as the Coyotes cruised to a nonleague home win over the Broncos.
Shelbie Johnson added eight points for Burbank, which led 28-16 at the half, then went on a 19-2 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Wrestling
PROSSER 54, GRANDVIEW 12: The Mustangs registered four pins and took advantage of three forfeits in handing the visiting Greyhounds a CWAC loss.
106: Diego Contreras (P) p. Abisai Mendoza. 113: Alex Martinez (P) won by forfeit. 120: Jacob Torres (P) d. Adrian Benitez, 6-4 (OT). 126: Kenneth Plaza (G) md. Taylor Lakey, 13-2. 132: Kameron Merrick (P) d. DJ Saunders, 11-9. 138: Matt Hudak (P) md. Ian Campuzano, 13-5. 145: Jorge Uribe (P) d. Isaac Dean, 11-6. 152: Jesus Sanchez (G) d. Alex Eggleston, 4-2. 160: Clay Camp (P) p. Greg Vivar. 170: Logan Candanoza (P) p. Alec Lepe. 182: Pablo Olivera (P) won by forfeit. 195: Andrew Showman (P) p. Emilio Gonzalez. 220: Tyler Landa (P) won by forfeit. 285: Martin Garcia (G) won by forfeit.
