Southridge’s Petersen named top MCC swimmer

Southridge junior Hilary Petersen was named the Mid-Columbia Conference’s Swimmer of the Year by a vote of the conference coaches.
Petersen also was a first-team selection for the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
Petersen’s top time of the season in the 50 free was 24.57 seconds, while her best time in the 100 free was 53.97.
She finished seventh at the Class 3A state meet in the 50 free, and was eighth in the 100 free.
Kamiakin’s Abigail Winstead and Kennewick’s Cheyenne Posey were named the Divers of the Year, while Jesse Grow of Hanford was named Coach of the Year.
Winstead finished eighth at 3A state, while Posey was 13th.
Richland senior Claire Schaef was a first-team selection for the 200 freestyle (4th at state) and the 500 freestyle (3rd at state), while teammates Marcia Kim earned first-team honors in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, and Neomi Mennetrot in the 100 butterfly.
Hanford freshman Kodi Young earned first-team recognition in the 100 breaststroke, while Walla Walla swept all three relays.
The Blue Devils’ 200 medley relay was comprised of Kyra Hartley, Hannah Gardner, Laurel Skorina and Paige Gardner.
The 200 freestyle relay, which finished fifth at the 4A state meet, had Skorina, Hannah Gardner, Hally Ruff and Paige Gardner.
The 400 free relay team of Ruff, Skorina, Hartley and Paige Gardner finished seventh at state.
ALL-MID COLUMBIA CONFERENCE SWIM & DIVE TEAM
Swimmer of the Year: Hilary Petersen, Jr., Southridge. Diver of the Year: Cheyanne Posey, Jr., Kennewick and Abigail Winstead, So., Kamiakin. Coach of the Year: Jesse Grow, Hanford.
First team — 200 freestyle: Claire Schaef, Sr., Richland; 200 individual medley: Marcia Kim, Sr., Richland. 50 freestyle: Hilary Petersen, Jr., Southridge; 1-mtr diving: Abby Winstead, So., Kamiakin; 100 butterfly: Neomi Mennetrot, Sr., Richland; 100 freestyle: Hilary Petersen, Jr., Southridge; 500 freestyle: Clarie Shaef, Sr., Richland; 100 backstroke: Marcia Kim, Sr., Richland; 100 breastroke: Kodi Younkin, Fr., Hanford; 200 medley relay: Walla Walla (Kyra Hartley, Hannah Gardner, Laurel Skorina, Paige Gardner); 200 freestyle Relay: Walla Walla (Laurel Skorina, Hannah Gardner, Hally Ruff, Paige Gardner). 400 freestyle relay: Walla Walla (Hally Ruff, Laurel Skorina, Kyra Hartley, Paige Gardner).
Second team — 200 freestyle: Regan Geldmacher, Fr., Hanford; 200 individual medley: Annie Shen, Jr., Hanford; 50 freestyle: Paige Gardner, Sr., Walla Walla; 1-mtr diving: Piper Polanik, So., Kamiakin; 100 butterfly: Annie Shen, Jr., Hanford; 100 freestyle: Paige Gradner, Sr., Walla Walla; 500 freestyle: Laurel Skorina, Fr., Walla Walla; 100 backstroke: Lillian Thurber, Jr., Kamiakin; 100 breaststroke: Maddie Elliott, Sr., Hanford; 200 medley relay: Richland (Marcia Kim, Chloe Smart, Neomi Mennetrot, Amanda Wilson), Hanford (Megan Gelston, Kodi Younkin, Annie Shen, Maddie Elliott); 200 freestyle relay: Richland (Katlyn Rohrig, Mary Workman, Chloe Smart, Amanda Wilson); 400 freestyle relay: Richland (Neomi Mennetrot, Amanda Wilson, Marcia Kim, Claire Schaef).
Honorable mention — 200 freestyle: Laurel Skorina, Fr., Walla Walla; 200 individual medley: Lillian Thurber, Jr., Kamiakin; 50 freestyle: Neomi Mennetrot, Sr., Richland; 1-mtr diving: Alyssa Whittington, Jr., Richland; 100 butterfly: Mary Workman, Jr., Richland; 100 freestyle: Hally Ruff, Sr., Walla Walla; 500 freestyle: Regan Geldmacher, Fr., Hanford; 100 backstroke: Megan Gelston, Sr., Hanford; 100 breaststroke: Hannah Gardner, Sr., Walla Walla; 200 freestyle relay: Hanford (Kodi Younkin, Regan Geldmacher, Kayla Burck, Maddie Elliott); 400 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Lillian Thurber, Natalie Badgely, Courtney Lewis, SaLee Westermeyer).
