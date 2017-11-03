Mid-Columbia roundup: Southridge in hunt for 3A district swim title

Southridge junior Hilary Petersen had the top qualifying times in the 50 and 100 freestyle races Friday at the 3A District 4/5 Swimming Championships at Kelso High School.
Petersen swam a time of 56.78 seconds in the 100 free, topping the second-place swimmer by nearly 4 seconds. In the 50 free, Petersen was clocked in 25.27, more than a second faster than the next two finishers.
Petersen also will swim on two relays, yet to be determined.
“We’ve had a good day,” Suns coach Randy Willis said. “We are in it to win it. We are going to make a run. It is a three-horse race between us, Kamiakin and Mt. View (Vancouver).”
Southridge freshman Karma Johnson had the fast preliminary time in the 500 free at 5:41.0, 14 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer.
Lillian Thurber of Kamiakin turned in the top time in the 200 individual medley relay at 2:25.56, besting Ellison Opdahl of Southridge by 7 seconds.
The top six swimmers from qualifying advance to Saturday’s finals. From there, the top three advance to state next week at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
In diving, the competitors did eight dives Friday, and will do the remaining three Saturday.
Kamiakin’s Abby Winstead and Piper Polanik already have qualified for state.
In the 4A tournament, Walla Walla’s Paige Gardner (24.43) and Hally Ruff (24.94) hit qualifying marks in the 50 free while qualifying for finals.
Wa-Hi freshman Laurel Skorina swam a state qualifying time of 1:57.37 in the 200 free.
No other results were available.
3A District 4/5 Championships
Local swimmers who qualified for finals (top 6): 200 medley relay: Kamiakin (Lillian Thurber, Natalie Badgley, Courtney Lewis, Gabriella Thurber), 2:08.85; Southridge (Anna Dickin, Nikelle Hess, Cleo Tolman, Brianna Niles), 2:20.32; 200 freestyle: Emma Hagner (S), 2:16.83; Courtney Lewis (Ka), 2:23.49; Gabby Humphries (Ke), 2:28.96; 200 individual medley: Lillian Thurber (Ka), 2:25.56; Ellison Opdahl (S), 2:32.81; Natalie Badgley (Ka), 2:34.50; Nikelle Hess (S), 2:44.07; 50 freestyle: Hilary Petersen (S); SaLee Westermeyer (Ka); Cleo Tolman (S); Diving: Xyzy; 100 butterfly: Natalie Badgley (Ka), 1:10.32; Savannah Martin (Ka), 1:10.32; 100 freestyle: Hilary Petersen (S), 56.78; SaLee Westermeyer (Ka), 1:00.36; Cleo Tolman (S), 1:03.04; 500 freestyle: Karma Johnson (S), 5:41.0; Courtney Lewis (Ka), 6:17.57; Gabby Humphries (Ke), 6:39.01; Hope Rossiter (S), 6:49.18; 200 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Naomi Heuer, Sarah Wheland, Gabriella Thurber, Hannah Qunell), 2:01.06; Kennewick (Caitlyn Carter, Lauren Burton, Gabby Humphries, Felicity Badeaux), 2:05.28; Southridge (Brianna Niles, Cleo Tolman, Megan Gomez, Hope Rossiter), 2:05.66; 100 backstroke: Lillian Thurber (Ka), 1:02.86; Emma Hagner (S), 1:08.48; Hannah Qunell (Ka), 1:11.92; 100 breaststroke: Karma Johnson (S), 1:17.80; Ellison Opdahl (S), 1:17.93; Naomi Heuer (Ka), 1:24.21; 400 freestyle relay: Kamiakin (Delaney Wilde, Naomi Heuer, Hannah Qunell, SaLee Westermeyer), 4:24.35; Southridge (Emma Hagner, Nikelle Hess, Megan Gomez, Hope Rossiter), 4:39.55; Kennewick (Savannah Martin, Gabby Humphries, Caitlyn Carter, Felicity Badeaux), 4:40.37.
Football
GONZAGA PREP 28, CHIAWANA 7: Kasey Anthony ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bullpups (8-2) past the visiting Riverhawks (7-3) in a District 4A winner-to-state game.
Tayden Jenkins led the Riverhawks with 162 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Ethan Garcia ran for 124 yards on 20 carries.
Chiawana rolled up 313 yards rushing on the night, but only found the end zone once.
Enoch Vargas completed 8 of 20 passes for 79 yards and one interception.
The Riverhawks had a tough time stopping GP’s ground game, which accounted for 394 of the Bullpups’ 422 yards of offense.
Chiawana
0
0
0
7
—
7
Gonzaga Prep
14
7
0
7
—
28
SCORING PLAYS
GP—Kasey Anthony 6 run (McKenna kick)
GP—Devin Culp 89 run (McKenna kick)
GP—Anthony 4 run (McKenna kick)
Chi—Tayden Jenkins 4 run (Lowry kick)
GP—Lockett 48 run (McKenna kick)
UNIVERSITY 46, SOUTHRIDGE 28: The Suns’ season came to an end Friday with a loss to the Titans in a non-advancement crossover game at Lampson Stadium.
Eric Stayrook scored on 2 and 46-yard passes from Mason Perez, then threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Logan Grigg in the third quarter.
Jake Newbry accounted for the Suns’ fourth touchdown, scoring on a 2-yard pass from Perez for the first points of the game.
U-Hi held Southridge to just 36 yards on the ground, and intercepted Perez twice.
University
0
19
13
14
—
46
Southridge
7
7
14
0
—
28
SCORING PLAYS
S—Jake Newbry 2 pass from Mason Perez (Peyton Monson kick)
U—Gavin Wolcott 2 run (Cole Heatson kick)
U—Zach May 35 run (pass failed)
U—Terrell Sanders 5 run (pass failed)
S—Eric Stayrook 2 pass from Perez (Monson kick)
U—Sanders 3 run (kick failed)
S—Stayrook 46 pass from Perez (kick failed)
U—Wolcott 6 run (Heatson kick)
S—Logan Grigg 64 pass from Stayrook (pass good)
U—Wolcott 2 run (Heatson kick)
U—Sanders 63 run (Tim Gies kick)
WALLA WALLA 13, LEWIS AND CLARK 12: Mason Knowles caught a 30-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game as the Blue Devils finished the season with a win over the Tigers in a non-advancement crossover game in Spokane.
Nicholas Davis kicked a pair of field goals for Lewis and Clark to take a 6-0 lead in the second quarter before Wa-Hi got on the board as Nick Zehner tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Dalton Thompson just before the half.
Zehner completed 18 of 27 passes for 173 yards, while Josiah Wik ran for 51 yards.
Walla Walla
0
7
0
6
—
13
Lewis and Clark
3
6
0
6
—
12
SCORING PLAYS
LC—FG Nicholas Davis 23
LC—FG Davis 33
WW—Dalton Thompson 5 pass from Nich Zehner (Jared McAlvey kick)
LC—Joshua Via 2 run (pass failed)
WW—Mason Knowles 30 pass from Zehner (pass failed)
HERMISTON 47, LA SALLE PREP 21: Andrew James threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as the Bulldogs opened Oregon 5A state play with a home victory over the Falcons.
Hermiston will play South Albany, a 23-16 winner over Crater, in the state quarterfinals Nov. 10.
James threw for 226 yards and ran for 90 as the Bulldogs had 533 yards off offense and 21 first downs.
Jonathan Hinkle ran for 129 yards on 13 carries, and also scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter.
La Salle Prep
7
7
0
7
—
21
Hermiston
0
28
8
14
—
47
SCORING PLAYS
L—JJ Menor 2 run (AJ Blakely kick)
H—Joey Gutierrez 50 pass fro, Andrew James (kick failed)
H—James 19 run (run failed)
H—Jordan Ramirez 35 pass from James (pass failed)
L—Tae Brooks 29 pass from Justin Owens (Blakely kick)
H—Dayshawn Neal 25 pass from James (Neal kick)
H—Jonathan Hinkle 10 run (Keaton Mikami pass from Neal)
H—Yobani Razon 33 pass from James (Neal kick)
H—James 1 run (Neal kick)
L—Brooks 2 pass from Owens (Blakely kick)
GRANDVIEW 20, COLLEGE PLACE 14: Ricky Abarca scored three touchdowns to lead the Greyhounds to a nonleague victory over the Hawks to finish their season 3-7.
Abarcas opened the scoring with a 95-yard fumble return, then caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Case Graf. He finished the night with a 15-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Axel Kehrein scored both touchdowns for College Place (3-7), the first on a 12-yard pass from Miguel Moreno, and the second on an 80-yard interception return.
The Hawks rolled up 308 yards of offense, but lost three fumbles and Moreno threw an interception.
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
Comments