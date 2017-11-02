Mid-Columbia: Southridge volleyball extends season, Pasco football finishes 0-10

Volleyball
The Southridge Suns swept Shadle Park 25-21, 25-15, 25-11 on the road Thursday in a 3A regional volleyball match to keep their season alive.
The Suns will play Kennewick in a loser-out match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Spokane High School.
Sophia Sumner led Southridge with 15 kills and 18 digs, while Riley Hebdon added 13 kills, Kennedy Conrad 37 assists and Shayla Hood 29 digs.
Football
FERRIS 29, PASCO 0: Kashon Tate completed 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards, with an interception, and Efrain Farias gained 66 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches, but the host Bulldogs closed their season with a loss to the Saxons in a non-advancement crossover game.
Kwame Qadir gained 44 yards on 11 totes for Ferris (2-7) and had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the first half.
Pasco (0-10) completed its second straight winless season and extended its losing streak to 25 games, dating to 2015.
Ferris
7
9
6
7
—
29
Pasco
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
F—Kwame Qadir 1 run (Evan Giem kick)
F—FG Giem 34
F—Qadir 1 run (kick failed)
F—Brock Bozett 27 run (run failed)
F—JaQuill Fox 5 run (Giem kick)
Comments